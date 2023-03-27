Israel is currently facing a severe political crisis that has now spread to key sectors of society, including the military, universities, and trade unions. For several weeks, demonstrators have been rallying against the government's proposal to reform judicial regulations. However, tensions escalated on Sunday when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed his defense minister who had voiced opposition to the plan, citing its disruptive impact on the military, as per a report from Times of Israel.

The unrest has prompted universities to close their doors in protest, while union leaders are suggesting the possibility of a nationwide strike that could bring the country to a standstill. According to a report from Haaretz, the repercussions of this crisis are not limited to Israel, as it is also raising concerns among investors, prominent American Jews, and foreign allies of Israel, including the United States.

So, what exactly is going on? Here is all you need to know...

Why does the government feel the judicial reforms are necessary?

The current ruling coalition in Israel, which is widely regarded as the country's most right-wing and religiously conservative government to date, is seeking to curb the power of the judiciary. The government has claimed that over the years, the judiciary has extended its authority, while also arguing that the Supreme Court fails to adequately represent the diversity of Israeli society.

What exactly are the changes that the proposed reforms contain?

As part of its proposed changes to the judiciary, the Israeli government's first order of business is to alter the composition of a committee responsible for selecting judges for the court. Under the proposed amendment, government representatives and appointees would hold an automatic majority on the committee, essentially granting the government the power to handpick judges. Additionally, the government seeks to limit what it perceives as the Supreme Court's overreach by greatly curbing its ability to invalidate laws deemed unconstitutional.

Critics have voiced concerns that the proposed overhaul would concentrate unchecked power in the hands of the ruling government, stripping away protections afforded to individuals and minority groups, and exacerbating existing divisions within an already fractured society. Moreover, they fear that Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is currently facing corruption charges, could potentially leverage the changes to evade accountability for his legal troubles.

A look at rifts within the Israeli society

The rift in Israeli society can be broadly categorized into two distinct groups: those who advocate for a more secular and diverse state, and those who envision a more religiously and nationally oriented country.

Critics of the current state of affairs perceive the Supreme Court as the final stronghold of the secular, centrist elite that traces its roots back to European Jewry, which wielded significant influence during the early years of the state's existence. Meanwhile, religiously observant Jews, especially those who identify as ultra-Orthodox, view the court as an impediment to their way of life.

The Supreme Court has frequently clashed with ultra-Orthodox leaders over issues such as financial subsidies and special privileges. Notably, the court struck down a provision that permitted ultra-Orthodox Jews to delay military service in favor of religious instruction, a move that has provoked outrage among religious leaders. In addition, right-wing Israelis who are committed to cementing Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank view the court as an adversary.

A look at sections of Israeli society that opposes the reforms

The bulk of the opposition to the proposed overhaul has been spearheaded by secular centrists who are concerned that the changes could jeopardise their personal liberties and way of life. However, there is also a growing movement of dissent within the religious right, with some members arguing that the government has gone too far and too quickly.

Israel's most sizeable trade union, which had previously attempted to remain neutral, seems to be inching closer to advocating for a general strike. On Monday morning, the top officials from Israel's major universities made a joint announcement that they would cease operations indefinitely as a means of protesting the proposed overhaul.

A look at the group that poses the most significant challenge to the govt.

However, the most significant opposition to the plan has emerged from military reservists, who are vital to Israel's military capabilities. According to reservists, they are apprehensive about receiving illegal military orders if the Supreme Court does not have adequate powers to scrutinize government activities. Additionally, they are concerned about being held accountable in international courts if the Israeli justice system is deemed too feeble to prosecute soldiers.

Military officials have expressed concerns over a potential decline in reservists, who are a vital part of Israel's air force pilot corps and play a crucial role in the military's operational capabilities. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had called for a halt to the proposed judicial changes on Saturday, but Prime Minister Netanyahu dismissed him from his position on Sunday with a brief statement.

Despite the dismissal, military leaders remain anxious about the situation and fear that full-time soldiers may also resign. In response, on Sunday, the military chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, ordered all commanders to speak with their subordinates and stress the importance of keeping politics out of the military and maintaining unity.

What now?

After widespread protests on Sunday, it is uncertain whether Prime Minister Netanyahu will proceed with a final vote in Parliament early this week on the first part of the judicial overhaul, which deals with the ability to pick Supreme Court judges. Although Netanyahu is reportedly considering a pause in the program, hard-line members of his coalition are urging him to not back down. What will happen now remains uncertain. The resistance to the overhaul continues to grow. It isn't clear if Netanyahu will go ahead and freeze the reforms and ram them through.

Several significant components of the judicial overhaul have already been postponed until late April. Among them are plans to limit the Supreme Court's authority by severely restricting its ability to nullify laws enacted by the Parliament and to permit the 120-member Parliament to override Supreme Court rulings with just a bare majority of 61 votes. The thing to watch out now is this - does Netanyahu back down or refuses to back down? His choice will depend on the stance of his coalition partners, will they continue to support his government if he decides to freeze the proposed reforms or will they withdraw their support and break the coalition. Another possiblity is that they might withdraw their support, but provide outside support, to ensure that government does not collapse.