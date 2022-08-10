In his latest remarks, Afghanistan's former President Hamid Karzai has expressed fear for his life not from the Taliban, but from Pakistan-based elements. Speaking to National Public Radio (NPR), he stated that the Taliban are no threat to his life. "The Taliban are Afghans. They belong to this country. We know them, they know us. I felt external forces, and feared that more," Karzai stated, mentioning Pakistan-based elements in particular. The former President stated further that when he met with Taliban leaders, they all appeared to have the same goals in mind for Afghanistan: peace and development.

"We are happy in terms of an end to widespread fighting and conflict. There's more stability and security. But in terms of Afghanistan having a government that all Afghan people find themselves in, we still have a long way to go," Karzai told NPR.

He went on to say that the country's economy is still fragile and the Taliban leaders have to also find a way to stop people's migration from the country.

Karzai accuses US of bombing 'wrong people' in Afghanistan

64-year-old Karzai also accused the United States of making "immense mistakes" in Afghanistan. He claimed that the US bombed the "wrong people" so frequently that he refuses to accept that it was a mistake. The former Afghan leader also stated that he is still outraged about the civilian deaths that occurred during the war. Meanwhile, independent analysts believe the US-trained Afghan soldiers were much more cruel. The atrocities they committed over the years further alienated Afghan civilians from the corruption-laden country which was led by Karzai.

Karzai condemns US move to leave Afghanistan in chaos

The former Afghan President also criticised the US administration led by President Joe Biden for the way its forces left Kabul last year in August. He also described the day as "extremely shameful" for humankind. "Families were separated amidst the chaos, and some Afghans desperate to evacuate clung to a military plane as it took off. At least two people fell to their deaths, which was a 'disgrace to both of us," Karzai claimed. Meanwhile, he also advised the Taliban regime to gain the trust of the countrymen before making an effort to improve its relations with the US. It should be mentioned here that the Taliban took over of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, overthrowing the Karzai-led administration.

Image: AP