Ex-Pakistan ISI Chief's Viral Admission: 'Just Sent Two Sons For Jihad In Afghanistan'

In a major revelation, a former Pakistan ISI Chief, during a program with a Pakistani news channel revealed his close affinity with the Haqqani network. In the short clip, shared by the senior editor of a leading independent news agency in Afghanistan, the late General Hameed Gul could be heard publicly admitting his close connection with the Haqqani network. Even, he admitted that he had sent his two sons along with the Haqqani for jihad. The old video, which is now viral on the micro-blogging site, is enough to suggest the deep-rooted ties of the Pakistani military with the terrorist outfit. Notably, the former Pakistan ISI Chief was speaking about Jalaluddin Haqqani-- an Afghan militant commander-- who founded the Haqqani network, an insurgent group fighting in guerilla warfare against US-led NATO forces and the now-former government of Afghanistan they support.

Watch the viral video of Gul here:

جنرال حمید ګل څه چټیات وایي! !!!؟ pic.twitter.com/t0VjDO4Mxq — Javed Hamim Kakar (@HM_Kakar) December 15, 2021

In the short clip, when the news anchor asked the former Pakistan ISI Chief about the significance of Haqqani, he replied, "The thinking of Haqqani saheb is similar to a normal Pakistani." Further, he went on to say he had personal relations with Jalaluddin Haqqani. Also, he recalled one of the incidents when he had urged Haqqani to fulfil the wishes of his two sons. According to Gul, he urged Haqqani to share a flight journey with his two sons-- Omar and Abdullah. "Two of my sons told me that they wanted to join Haqqani saheb. When I told him about the wishes of my sons, he agreed and took them to Afghanistan for jihad," Gul told the news anchor.

In another video, the former Pakistan ISI Chief compared the patriotism of Haqqani with himself. "Pakistan shares relationship with Afghanistan from several thousand years. Afghans are even more patriotic than Pakistanis. Our several heroes are from Afghan," he said. Watch the video here:

مرحوم جنرل حمید گل صاحب نے فرمایا کہ افغانی پاکستانیوں سے زیادہ بڑے پاکستانی ہیں اورانکا اورہمارا تہذیبی، مذہبی، ثقافتی رشتہ ہزاروں سالوں پرمحیط ہے ، ہمارے ہیروز ہیں "اول افغان" | یعنی #افغان ، #پشتون ، #پختون ہرگز Xenophobic یعنی تنگ نظر نہیں ہیں جیسے کہ کسی کو کشف ہوا ہے pic.twitter.com/vSzI86aFwt — Aamir Mughal (@mughalbha) August 19, 2021

Who is General Hameed Gul?

It is worth mentioning this was not the lone moment when the three-star rank army general in the Pakistan Army and defence analyst had admitted his close connection with the Afghan terror organisation. Besides, holding a key rank in the Pakistani military, he was notable for serving as the Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), between 1987 and 1989. According to the experts familiar with the working of Gul, they noted he was the one who had played a key role in directing ISI support to Afghan resistance groups against Soviet forces. Also, he was widely appreciated for his role in expanding covert support to Kashmiri nationalist groups against the Kashmir region in India.

Image: Twitter/@GandapurPAT