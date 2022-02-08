As tensions continue to rise over the Ukraine-Russia conflict, a top veteran Russian general, Leonid Ivashov has warned President Vladimir Putin against launching an invasion of Ukraine, further accusing him of fabricating an "artificial" crisis to divert attention away from his domestic difficulties. The 78-year-old Colonel-General also said that such an attack would make Russia a "pariah of the world community," As per New York Post.

Ivashov who is the chairman of the All-Russian Officers Assembly, stated in a letter called "The Eve of War" and published on the group's website that Putin is following a "criminal policy of provoking war," even though Russia is not under any serious threats. In the letter, he wrote, “(W)e demand to abandon the criminal policy of provoking a war in which the Russian Federation will find itself alone against the united forces of the West … and resign,” New York Post reported.

According to Daily Mail, this uncommon eruption of internal opposition came when French President Emmanuel Macron flew to Moscow in order to talk with his counterpart Vladimir Putin to defuse tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Further, earlier, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has also predicted an invasion could happen 'any day' at an 'enormous human cost.'

Attacking Ukraine would turn them into mortal enemies: Ex Russian general

In addition to this, Putin has been contradicted by Ivashov's letter, which stated that NATO forces do not pose a threat to Russia and that the West's nuclear weapons are under reliable supervision. Leonid Ivashov who served as chief of military cooperation at Moscow's Ministry of Defense during Putin's early years in power and retired in the year 2001, noted that as far as foreign dangers are concerned, they are unquestionably present. “But, according to our expert assessment, they are not currently critical, directly threatening the existence of Russian statehood and its vital interests,” he added.

Attacking Ukraine would bring into question the viability of Russia as a state and would turn "Russians and Ukrainians into mortal enemies," according to Ex Russian general Ivashov. The former military commander also expressed concern that if Putin went against Ukraine, NATO nations, especially Turkey, might intervene.

Further, Ivashov went on to explain that Russia will undoubtedly be included in the category of nations that pose a threat to global peace and security, will be subjected to the harshest sanctions. According to New York Post, Russia “will turn into a pariah of the world community, and will probably be deprived of the status of an independent state,” he asserted. If conflict breaks out, Colonel-General also predicts large casualties, "the destruction of the usual way of life," and "violation of the vital systems of states and peoples," New York Post reported.

(Image: AP)