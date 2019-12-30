Malaysia Exam Paper Poses Question On Zakir Naik, Calls Hate-preacher 'icon'

After an uproar broke out on social media over a university examination question which praised controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik by calling him an “icon in the Islamic world", Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) has initiated an inquiry. In a statement, it has said that it will review the vetting procedures of exam questions for the particular course.

In its defence, UniMAP said this was to ensure lecturers were more proactive on the sensitivities of race and religion in formulating exam questions, adding that the issue was being investigated.

'UniMAP takes this issue seriously'

“As a university comprising students of various races and cultures, UniMAP takes this issue seriously and any feedback will prioritise the aspects of unity and tolerance between races,” it said in a statement on Monday. The exam on Naik had appeared in an Ethnic Relations paper set by the university.

The multiple-choice question read: “Zakir Naik is one of the icons of the Islamic world. He is very active in spreading true Islam and following the Quran and Sunnah of Rasulullah SAW. He is able to reason and to answer every question that is asked to him. However, in Malaysia, he is no longer allowed to deliver his preaching. In your opinion, as a Malaysian, why does this happen?”

Students were asked to choose one of four answers:

1) Malaysians do not bother to receive information.

2) Malaysians are sensitive and feel threatened for no reason.

3) Malaysians just follow the crowd without verifying any information.

4) Malaysians are ignorant about their own religions.

The Education Ministry’s Higher Education Department is expecting an explanation from Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) over the question. However, in the department’s statement released on Monday, issued by the office of its director-general, there is no mention about any action against UniMAP.

READ | Babul Supriyo stirs controversy; compares Asaduddin Owaisi to Zakir Naik

READ | ED invokes Economic Offenders Act against Zakir Naik

India has been seeking the extradition of Naik

India has been seeking the extradition of Naik, a 53-year-old radical television preacher, who left India in 2016 and subsequently moved to Malaysia. Naik was booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2016 based on an FIR, registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, by the National Investigation Agency. The ED said Naik received funds worth crores of rupees in his and his trusts' bank accounts from unidentified "well-wishers" over the years for his speeches that spread "hatred and incited Muslim youths" to take up terrorism.

READ | Another flip-flop by Malaysia; says it won't extradite Zakir Naik

READ | Zakir Naik can cause problems says Malaysian MP Ramkarpal Singh