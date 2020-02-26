Expelled American Journalist Allowed To Stay In Wuhan For 'humanitarian Reasons'

Amid coronavirus outbreak, an expelled Wall Street Journal reporter, Chao Deng, will be staying in the locked-down Chinese city of Wuhan, authorities reportedly said on February 25. According to international media reports, three journalists had their press credentials revoked and were ordered an expulsion over 'racially discriminatory' headline. On Monday, two journalists flew out from Beijing, however, Chao, who has been reporting from Wuhan, will not be expelled for the time being, but she will also be not permitted to work while she remains in China.

China's foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, at a press briefing said that out of humanitarian reasons, authorities have decided to continue to allow Chao to stay in Wuhan. Lijian further, however, added that she will not be allowed to conduct any interviews. He also said that once the epidemic is over, she will be allowed to leave as quickly as possible.

The Journal's piece was headlined as “China is the Real Sick Man of Asia” and was written by an American professor who criticised the initial measures taken by the Chinese government where the deadly coronavirus outbreak started. Since the newspaper did not apologise for what Beijing has called “discriminatory”, the press cards of all three China-based reporters had been revoked. The US-based Josh Chin and Chao Deng, along with Australia-based Philip Wen were given less than a week to leave the nation.

'Deeply disappointed'

According to reports, three reporters of the publication were ordered to leave the country last week and were given five days even though they were not involved in writing the headline of the article. This is considered to be one of the harshest moves against the foreign media in several years. However, analysts have acknowledged the decision to revoke their credentials came a day after the United States had tightened the rules on Chinese state media operating in the US. Therefore, it has raised suspicion of Beijing's retaliation.

The Wall Street Journal had also issued an official statement saying that it was “deeply disappointed” with the decision of the Chinese government.

