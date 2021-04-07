Explained: Russia's Putin Signs Law To Stay In Power Until 2036, What’s The Change?

Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 5 finally signed a law that allowed him to potentially hold onto power until 2036. Formalising the constitutional changes endorsed in the last year’s July 1 constitutional vote, Putin’s previous terms have been reset. This now allows him to run for president two more times. The significant change in Russian law was rubber-stamped by the Kremlin-controlled legislature and the relevant law signed by Putin was shared on Monday on the official portal of legal information.

The 68-year-old Russian President has been in power for more than two decades which is longer than any other Kremlin leader since Stalin. However, Putin has reportedly said that he would decide later if he wants to contest in the 2024 presidential elections when his current six-year term in the office concludes. He even argued that resetting the term count was essential to prevent his lieutenants from “darting their eyes in search for possible successors” instead of normal work.

What’s the change exactly?

Before the Kremlin-controlled legislature approved the amendment, the law allowed the Russian President to serve a maximum of two consecutive six-year terms. Now, even though the term limit remains in the new legislation, Putin’s previous terms will not be taken into account. Therefore, once the new legislation comes into effect, his presidency years will be “zeroed out” providing him with an opportunity to serve two more consecutive terms after the current one.

Putin has been in an influential power for the longest time in Russia as he swapped roles between President and Prime Minister. In 2008, after Putin served two terms as Russian President, he stepped down to become the Prime Minister and the President’s position was filled by Dmitry Medvedev. Until then, the term of Russian President was four years.

When were the changes approved?

On July 2, 2020, after almost 78 per cent of Russian voters approved the sweeping amendments to the constitution, Kremlin hailed the landslide victory. This victory enabled Russian President Vladimir Putin to acquire office until 2036. Kremlin reportedly said that the result of the voting revealed the public’s trust in him but on the other hand, the Kremlin critics have questioned the numbers that were derived after a seven-day voting procedure.

According to international media reports, 77.9 per cent of people voted for the most drastic changes in the country’s constitution since it was adopted while 21.3 per cent voted against them. Russia’s Central Election Commission said that all votes of the precincts were counted by the morning of July 2 last year and reportedly the turnout exceeded 64 per cent. Moreover, this voting also showcased the greatest level of support for Vladimir Putin who has not left the leadership of the country for decades.

At the time of the constitutional vote last year, one of the closest allies of the Russian President and a senior lawmaker in the country, Andrei Klishas reportedly said that the citizens should stop thinking about who will hold the presidential office after Putin. While talking to a local newspaper, Klishas had said that Russians should get accustomed to the idea that most things in the country will ‘remain the same.” Klishas, who is also contributed to steering the significant amendment, said that it would put aside the ‘issue of successors’.

Image credits: AP

