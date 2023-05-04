Exploring The World's Sacred Rituals: Lion Hides, Sacred Thrones And Ancient Rites

As King Charles III's coronation, imbued with time-honoured customs, approaches on May 6, the world's eyes are fixed on the event. Nevertheless, other monarchies worldwide commemorate equally exceptional coronation rituals.

Discovering the world's few remaining monarchies, from calf-leather crowns to an unperched sacred throne, provides a glimpse into how they honour their royal rulers.

Britain's holy oil

(Image: Buckingham Palace)

During the coronation of King Charles III, a significant part of the ceremony involves anointing him with holy oil made from a confidential recipe. The Archbishop of Canterbury anoints the King's head, chest, and hands, underscoring the spiritual position of the monarch, who also serves as the head of the Church of England. This anointment is regarded as the most sacred aspect of the coronation ritual.

Thailand's blessed water

In Thailand's coronation tradition, a comparable element involves the pouring of water over the new monarch as a form of "purification" and anointment.

(Image: AP)

To prepare for this ritual, water is collected from over a hundred locations across the country during a specific time in Thai astrology, from 11:52 to 12:38 local time. The water is then blessed in Buddhist ceremonies before being poured over the monarch.

Sacred throne of Ghana

For a significant portion of the coronation ceremony, King Charles III is seated on the ancient Coronation Chair, which is over 700 years old and made of oak. This chair holds a special place in the UK's history, as it's the oldest piece of furniture still used for its original purpose.

Interestingly, the chair was initially designed to hold the Stone of Destiny, an important symbol utilised in the inauguration of Scottish monarchs.

The Asantehene, who serves as the spiritual leader of the Asante Kingdom, established in the late 17th century, holds a significant position.

At its zenith, the Asante Kingdom encompassed a larger territory than contemporary Ghana.

The Sika Dwa Kofi, commonly known as the Golden Stool, is the most sacred object in Ashanti culture, believed to embody the "soul" of the Ashanti people.

(Image: Instagram)

The Sika Dwa Kofi or the Golden Stool holds immense significance in the Ashanti culture, and it is considered so holy that no one, not even the king, is allowed to sit on it. Thus, during the coronation ceremony, the new Asantehene is raised and lowered over the stool instead of sitting on it.

However, in 1900, Sir Frederick Hodgson, the British Governor of the Gold Coast, provoked a revolt when he demanded to sit on the Golden Stool and ordered soldiers to search for it. The Asante Queen Mother, Yaa Asantewaa, led the uprising, but it was eventually crushed, and the British annexed Asante. The monarchy was only reinstated in 1935.

Enthronement of the Japanese emperor

The anointing of the British monarch is considered an extremely sacred and confidential event, to the point that a canopy is held above the King to conceal him from view during this part of the ceremony.

Additionally, during the coronation service, the congregation loudly proclaims, "God Save the King!" as a show of loyalty and support.

Similar to other coronation traditions, the enthronement of the Japanese emperor involves significant moments of grandeur.

For example, during the ceremony, the Takamikura pavilion is unveiled by drawing back purple curtains, revealing the emperor standing in front of a throne, flanked by an ancient sword and jewel.

(Image: AP)

During the Japanese emperor's enthronement ceremony, he read a formal proclamation while dressed in a yellow-orange robe, a garment reserved for emperors on significant occasions.

After the proclamation, the audience shouted "Banzai!" to express their wishes for the emperor's long life and prosperity.

King Charles, along with numerous foreign dignitaries, was also present at the ceremony.

Zulu King's lion hides

During the British coronation ceremony, the soon-to-be-crowned monarch dons special robes. As they make their way to Westminster Abbey, they wear a luxurious red velvet robe of state, featuring hand-embroidered gold lace and lined with ermine fur.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the monarch changes into a different robe. For instance, during Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, she wore a seven-meter-long silk gown that had taken over 3,500 hours to embroider. The gown was decorated with emblems of the UK and Commonwealth in 18 different types of gold and silver thread, highlighting the country's grandeur and prestige.

During their coronation, the Zulu King, who is one of the most prominent of South Africa's eight monarchs, wears distinctive attire.

In the customary Zulu ceremony, the sovereign enters a sacred cattle enclosure to seek the support of their forebears. They wear the hide of a lion that they have hunted themselves to demonstrate their selection as the chosen one. This practice emphasizes the king's bravery and strength, as well as their link to the land and its wildlife.

(Image: AP)

During his coronation ceremony in 2022, King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini wore a distinctive outfit consisting of leopard print and feathers, while receiving a certificate of recognition from the South African President. This attire is in keeping with Zulu tradition, which places great emphasis on the use of animal hides and feathers in ceremonial dress.

Lesotho King's calfskin crown

During the coronation ceremony in the UK, King Charles III will be crowned with the St Edward's Crown, which is a solid gold frame set with rubies and sapphires. This crown is unique in that it is only used once during the sovereign's reign. Later on in the ceremony, King Charles III will wear the Imperial State Crown, which weighs 2.3lbs (1.06kg) and is used for official occasions like the opening of Parliament.

During the coronation ceremony in Lesotho, the new monarch is adorned with a calfskin headband and feather by two traditional chiefs. They wear animal skins and a blue tunic with a gold crocodile embroidery, and the event includes songs and dances.

(Image: Twitter)

The coronation of Letsie III, which was attended by King Charles and Nelson Mandela, took place in a sports stadium in the capital city of Maseru.