Facebook Bans All Accounts, Pages Linked To QAnon Conspiracy

Facebook Inc. has banned all accounts, pages and groups linked to QAnon conspiracy theory on both, its flagship website and Instagram. In a statement released on October 6, the social media giant said that its staff had already begun removing content as well as deleting groups and pages which were, in any way, related to the QAnon theory. However, it would take time and continue on coming weeks, Facebook said in a statement.

"Our Dangerous Organizations Operations team will continue to enforce this policy and proactively detect content for removal instead of relying on user reports," the statement added.

QAnon conspiracy theory

The conspiracy theory of QAnon is based on non-factual beliefs that state that US President Donald Trump will start a secret campaign against enemies in the deep state and will bust a child trafficking ring run by evil paedophiles and cannibals. For more than two years followers of QAnon conspiracy have poured twisted clues purportedly posted online by a high-ranking government official known only as “Q.”

As per Facebook, the latest move is an extension of the ban it placed on QAnon groups. Earlier in August, the company had removed around 800 QAnon conspiracy groups for posting violence, encouraging the use of weapons and attracting users towards violence. Social media giant commenting on QAnon said Facebook is expanding its policy on online public safety and imposed restrictions on the remaining 1,950 public and private QAnon groups it could find on Facebook. It will make QAnon related stuff less likely to be discovered by the users in searches. Taking action on right-wing and left-wing groups, Facebook removed 980 groups encouraging violence and rioting on the platform.

In a statement published on their website, Facebook said, “today we are taking action against Facebook Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts tied to offline anarchist groups that support violent acts amidst protests, US-based militia organisations and QAnon”.

