Facebook To Stop Operating In Europe If Ban On Data Sharing Implemented

Facebook might cease to offer its services, including Instagram from Europe if the Irish Data Protection Commission imposes a ban on sharing data with the US, Yvonne Cunnane, Head of Data Protection and Associate General Counsel at Facebook Ireland said in a court filing obtained by ANI. Facebook, which has been accused of stealing personal data, was jolted by the European Court of Justice earlier when the latter invalidated the 2016 Privacy shield, which protects the fundamental rights of anyone in the EU whose personal data is transferred to the United States for commercial purposes. Citing reason behind the refusal, the court claimed that EU digital privacy laws were at risk of being violated under the agreement as it allowed for data to be transferred, stored, and processed in the United States.

'Facebook depends on data sharing'

However, Facebook objected to it stating that the agreement was not a threat but a proof that the organisation’s functions were based upon data transfers between the US and EU. In case, the data transfer was banned, it would not only damage the company but also hamper the organisation’s growth. In such circumstances, Facebook, which is highly data-driven would cease to operate in EU, the organisation stated.

"In the event that [Facebook] was subject to a complete prohibition on the transfer of user data to the United States, as appears to be what the DPC [Data Protection Commissioner] proposes, it is not clear to [Facebook] how, in such circumstances, it could continue to provide inter alia the Facebook and Instagram services in the EU," ANI cited a document that was unveiled earlier this week.

This comes as Facebook removed 155 Chinese accounts accused of exhibiting "inauthentic behaviour" and interfering in the Philippines and American politics, the company said in a statement. Most of the banned accounts have been accused of spreading pro-China propaganda including posting content supporting China's aggressive posturing in the South China Sea. Some have been accused of spamming material opposing US President Donald Trump and favouring Demorct rival Joe Biden. Others, largely followed by accounts and pages from the Philippines, were in support of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

Image credits: AP