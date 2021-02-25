Facebook Bans Myanmar's Military And Linked Entities In Aftermath Of Coup

Social media platform Facebook on February 24 banned Myanmar’s military and military-controlled state and media entities, citing the junta’s use of deadly force against anti-coup protesters. According to The New York Times, Facebook banned the accounts linked to the military after facing criticism for years over how the junta has used the site, including to incite hatred against the country’s mostly Muslim Rohingya minority group. It is worth noting that the ban, which takes effect immediately, applies to the military and entities controlled by the armed forces on both Facebook and Instagram.

In a statement, Facebook said that it was treating the post-coup situation in Myanmar as an “emergency”. The social media platform explained that the ban was precipitated by events since the coup, including “deadly violence”. Facebook had already banned several military-linked accounts since the coup, including army-controlled Myadwaddy TV and state television broadcaster MRTV.

Myanmar military coup

The Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1 and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was about to convene. The military accused Suu Kyi's government of rigging the November elections. Aung San Suu Kyi's party National League for Democracy (NLD) managed to win 396 of the 476 parliamentary seats of the ones that are not reserved for the military.

On Sunday, large numbers of people stormed the streets to protest against the February 1 military coup. According to reports, two protestors were killed on Saturday after security forces opened fire on them. The killing of protestors did not stop people from coming out on the streets. Anti-coup protestors in Myanmar's two largest cities also paid tribute to a young woman who died a day earlier after being shot by police in a rally.

US announces sanctions on military leaders

Meanwhile, the United States on February 22 announced sanctions against two more leaders of the Myanmar military and warned further action as hundreds of anti-coup protesters defiantly demonstrated for the restoration of the elected-civilian government. The US announced that it was blocking any American property and suspending the entry into the country of two junta members of the new ruling State Administrative Council, General Maung Maung Kyaw, who commands the air force, and Lieutenant General Moe Myint Tun. While announcing the additional sanctions on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that the US “will not hesitate” to elevate its opposition to the crisis and used the former name of Myanmar.

