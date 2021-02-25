UN Experts Concerned Over Malaysia's Deportation Of Myanmar Migrants

The United Nations has expressed concern over the deportation of over 1086 Myanmar migrants including children and women by Malaysian authorities. The UN experts in a statement, have said that they are "appalled" by the decision of Malaysian authorities. On February 23, the Malaysian authorities proceeded with their decision despite the Kuala Lumpur High court's order to suspend the return of Myanmar migrants.

UN experts raise concern over deportation

Immigration authorities on February 23 had deported 1,086 migrants to Myanmar including minors and toddlers. However, on the same day, the Kuala Lumpur High Court had already issued an order to suspend their deportation pending a judicial review. UN human rights experts tweeted, "UN experts are appalled by Malaysia's decision to proceed with the deportation to Myanmar of over 1,000 detained migrants, including unaccompanied minors, despite a court order to suspend their return and breaching the principle of non-refoulment".

UN experts are appalled by #Malaysia’s decision to proceed with the deportation to #Myanmar of over 1,000 detained migrants, including unaccompanied minors, despite a court order to suspend their return and breaching the principle of non-refoulement. Read: https://t.co/eP429GPqMa pic.twitter.com/k8rL90Rllo — UN Special Procedures (@UN_SPExperts) February 24, 2021

The UN experts have even written to the Malaysian authorities to express their concerns and urged that they observe the absolute prohibition of refoulement, reported the website of the United Nations. According to the website, the experts said that states have an obligation not to return a person, whatever their status, to a country where there are substantial grounds to believe that the individual would be at risk of being subjected to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, or other serious human rights violations. The UN experts have urged the Malaysian authorities to conduct an adequate assessment of the remaining migrants and provide the necessary protection.

Read: Malaysia To Deport 1,200 Burmese Citizens Despite Ongoing Political Instability

Read: Myanmar Coup: Internet Blackout For Second Consecutive Day; Services Now Restored

Malaysian authorities had last week announced that they are preparing to deport 1,200 Burmese migrants to their home country despite the ongoing political instability caused by the recent military coup. Myanmar is currently witnessing political turmoil with widespread protests taking place against the recent military coup. Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1 and detained several political leaders.

Read: Ambassadors To Myanmar Jointly Call Forces To 'refrain From Violence' Against Protesters

Read: Myanmar Crisis: UN Chief Deeply Concerned Over 'unacceptable' Violence