Facebook Ignored Researchers' Suggestions To Tackle COVID Vaccine Misinformation: Reports

When falsehoods about the ineffectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines circulated across social media back in March 2021, Facebook researchers found that they could reduce the amount of false information that people saw about COVID vaccinations, by subtly modifying how articles about vaccines are ranked in people's newsfeeds and instead, providing them postings from reputable sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO). In March, a Facebook employee stated that they are hoping to apply the research as soon as possible.

Facebook, on the other hand, had ignored the suggestions of the researchers and has put several of the study's recommendations on hold. It wasn't until April that more changes were made. In March, a Facebook researcher proposed limiting comments on vaccine posts until the company could do a better job of addressing anti-vaccine propaganda that lurked in them.

Facebook acted slowly due to concerns that it would hurt the company's profitability

According to critics, Facebook acted slowly because it was concerned that it would hurt the company's profitability. Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, an internet watchdog group, stated that it attracts attention that equates to eyeballs which in turn leads to ad income. Facebook claimed it had made significant progress this year in reducing vaccination misinformation in/ users' feeds, according to an emailed statement. Facebook researchers altered the ranking of over 6,000 users in the United States, Mexico, Brazil and the Philippines to investigate strategies to eliminate vaccine disinformation.

Former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen's legal counsel revealed Facebook's internal talks in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which were then provided to Congress in redacted form. The documents demonstrate that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Facebook studied how its platforms propagated false information about life-saving vaccines. They also disclosed that personnel on the ground level often proposed ideas to fight anti-vaccine misinformation on the site, but none of them was implemented.

The lack of action raises concerns about whether Facebook put controversy and divisiveness before its users' wellbeing. A Silicon Valley venture capitalist and early Facebook investor, Roger McNamee stated that Facebook is peddling fear and fury. According to McNamee, this is not a coincidence. It is a business concept.

