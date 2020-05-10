Fact Check: Did Facebook Remove The 'blue Tick' From Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Page?

Quick links:
CLAIM:
Facebook removed the 'verified' blue tick from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's account.
CLAIMED BY:
Social media and a prominent Pakistani journalist
RATING:
Mixture
On Friday reports came in that Facebook has removed the blue tick from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's official social media handle. Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat shared a screenshot of Khan’s Facebook page and the ‘blue tick’ was missing. Sharing a screenshot, she wrote: 'Facebook removes blue tick from prime minister Imran Khan's page.' Her tweet has so far received 754 Retweets and 3.3K Likes.
However, just one hour after her tweet, Naila tweeted that the verification tick was back after the word 'Official' was dropped from the ID. The blue tick on social media is a verification badge by portals that lets people know that a page or profile of public interest is authentic and verified. Naila shared a screenshot that read ' What Facebook page names are allowed.' The screenshot said that terms or phrases that are abusive or violate someone's right cannot be used.
The verification tick is back with word 'Official' dropped from the id. pic.twitter.com/RQuq6fIIKi— Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) May 9, 2020
Republic World checked if Naila's document about 'What names are allowed' was authentic and found it to be true. Under the help section, 'What Page names are allowed on Facebook?' the social media handle lists the following:
