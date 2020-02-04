Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Announces Her Engagement To Tom Bernthal

In a recent Instagram post, Facebook's COO, Sheryl Sandberg, announced her engagement to Tom Bernthal, who is the founder and CEO of strategic consulting agency Kelton Global. According to international media reports, the couple got engaged over the weekend at the end of a hike in New Mexico and Bernthal popped the question with a ring that included five tiny diamonds, representing their five children and their future as a blended family.

The Instagram post read, “Engaged!!! Tom Bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more”.

According to reports, the couple was set up last year by Sandberg's former brother-in-law, Rob Goldberg. The engagement comes five years after the death of Sandberg's husband, Dave Goldberg, who died after he collapsed at a gym while the couple were on holiday. Dave Goldberg was the chief executive of SurveyMonkey and after his death, Sandberg spoke publicly about her grief. She also published a book back in 2017 about resilience, 'Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy'.

Zuckerberg congratulates the couple

Sandberg also took to Facebook to share the news and Facebook's chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg also responded to her post, “Congrats! You’re wonderful for each other and I’m so happy for both of you”. Another well-wisher commented, “Sooooo happy for you and Tom Bernthal and your families. You have a wonderful relationship built on love, admiration, respect, shared values, and fun and I know you will build a beautiful life and marriage together. I'm thrilled you found each other and wish you so much love and happiness in the years to come”.

Sandberg is a former Clinton administration official and a veteran tech executive. She also led Google's early ad sales efforts and later built Facebook into a booming business. Back in 2018, she also testified at a Senate hearing to discuss the company's response to foreign interference in elections and the moderation of online content. On the other hand, Bernthal has also worked in the Clinton White House and for NBC News. He also an Emmy Award-winning television producer.

