Author Stephen King Quits Facebook Over Its 'political Advertising'; Netizens Hail Move

Stephen King, an American author has quit the social media website, Facebook and announced the news on Twitter on February 1. According to the 72-year-old author, he was 'not comfortable' with the 'false information' which is being allowed in Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook. King also expressed his doubt with the company's ability to 'protect users' privacy' and urged his followers to find him on Jack Dorsey's microblogging site, Twitter.

I'm quitting Facebook. Not comfortable with the flood of false information that's allowed in its political advertising, nor am I confident in its ability to protect its users' privacy. Follow me (and Molly, aka The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if you like. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2020

Netizens overwhelmingly support King

The already scrutinised Facebook witnessed fresh backlash over its ad policy and internet users were seen supporting the American author for his choice. One of the Twitter users also said that the company has turned into a 'handmaiden for authoritarian kleptocracy'. Most people were seen thanking King for quitting Facebook and urged everyone else to do the same. Some of the internet users also said 'boycott Facebook' or 'ban Facebook'.

Sorry to scream this ...



PLEASE GET OFF FACEBOOK!



YOU ARE CREATING INCOME (POWER) FOR AN OBVIOUS TRAITOR TO UNITED STATES, FOR A BUSINESS THAT CATERS TO & IS FUNDED BY RUSSIA — Sue (@scnyny) February 1, 2020

Well done. Facebook has deteriorated into a handmaiden for authoritarian kleptocracy because of Zuckerberg’s pathological greed. — (((Jesper Weigner))) (@jespernweigner) February 1, 2020

Good man. — Tim Hopper (@timwhistles) February 1, 2020

I quit it a long time ago. It's for juveniles and they don't police their platforms.



It will be irrelevant in 5 years and they will only have themselves to blame. — The Stinger (@TheStinger8) February 1, 2020

🐮 I quit #Facebook for the same reasons as author @StephenKing: False advertising, and poor privacy protection. I also think that the FB corporate culture is one that would sell out their own mothers for a buck. 🐮 — 🐮 Devin Nunes' Mad Co-Conspirator Skillz 🐮 (@JStatePost) February 1, 2020

Well chosen 👍



Do beware of false info on twitter too though. I have seen plenty here too. pic.twitter.com/1nTYZ7DFkD — Indy 🆘 (@Raisingirl_Indy) February 1, 2020

Facebook is scarier than Pennywise taking Cujo for a walk. — JRehling (@JRehling) February 1, 2020

