Author Stephen King Quits Facebook Over Its 'political Advertising'; Netizens Hail Move

US News

Stephen Edwin King, an American author has quit the social media website, Facebook as he was 'not comfortable' with the 'false information' on platform

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stephen King

Stephen King, an American author has quit the social media website, Facebook and announced the news on Twitter on February 1. According to the 72-year-old author, he was 'not comfortable' with the 'false information' which is being allowed in Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook. King also expressed his doubt with the company's ability to 'protect users' privacy' and urged his followers to find him on Jack Dorsey's microblogging site, Twitter. 

Netizens overwhelmingly support King

The already scrutinised Facebook witnessed fresh backlash over its ad policy and internet users were seen supporting the American author for his choice. One of the Twitter users also said that the company has turned into a 'handmaiden for authoritarian kleptocracy'. Most people were seen thanking King for quitting Facebook and urged everyone else to do the same. Some of the internet users also said 'boycott Facebook' or 'ban Facebook'.

Read -  Zuckerberg Says Facebook Must Stand Up For Free Speech

Read -  Facebook To Remove False Information On Coronavirus After WHO Declares Global Emergency

Read - Facebook Working To Provide Helpful Coronavirus Information

Read - Katrina Kaif's Instagram Is Apt For Dolly Parton's LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook Challenge

