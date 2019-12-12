Failed At Auction, Princess Diana's Travolta Dress Sold For $280,000

A gown which Princess Diana wore when she danced with John Travolta at the White House in 1985 has been bought for more than $280,000 by the charity that looks after her former palace. The bodice, off-the-shoulder, midnight blue dress by couturier Victor Edelstein, was put up for sale by London's Kerry Taylor Auctions on December 9. It failed to reach the estimated price tag of 250,000-300,000 pounds during the live biddings but later the charity moved in.

Princess wore it in 1985

The auction house said in a statement that it was sold post-auction for a hammer price of 220,000 pounds. The seller was delighted as he hoped it would stay in the UK. The charity called Historic Royal Palaces looks after Hampton Court Palace and the Tower of London as well as the public parts of Diana's former home, Kensington Palace. Eleri Lynn, the curator at Historic Royal Palaces, said in a statement that not only is the ‘Travolta’ dress a fantastic example of couture tailoring designed to dazzle on a state occasion, it also represents a key moment in the story of twentieth-century royal fashion. Designed by Victor Edelstein, the popular ensemble held a special deal to the late Princess, as she was seen in it on many occasions. The midnight evening gown is one of the three outfits, which were being sold on December 9.

Princess Diana’s iconic blue velvet gown is from her dance with Hollywood Actor John Travolta at the White House State dinner. The Victor Edelstein ensemble was one of the outfits that were sold by Princess Diana for an aids charity auction held in June 1997, weeks before the princess passed away due to a tragic accident. According to the listing, the famous gown accompanied two other dark blue dresses, which were worn by Diana. The auction also included a collection of clothes owned and worn by the fashion icons, Coco Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, Hubert de Givenchy. Reportedly, the famous dress was up for auction as a part of Passion for Fashion auction.

