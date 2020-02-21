'Faith In Humanity Restored': 9-year-old Bully Victim Invited To NRL All Stars Match

A helpless mother had shared a heartbreaking clip of her 9-year-old son who was begging for a rope to kill himself after he was bullied over his dwarfism. The video shared by Yarraka Bayles from Brisbane not only rocked the Australians but raised awareness against the effects of bullying, worldwide. From strangers to friends and family, everyone reached out to help the little boy, Quaden Bayles who was struggling with the environment at his school including the Indigenous NRL All Stars. The entire team invited the nine-year-old boy to lead them out at match at Cbus Super Stadium expressing that they stand in support for Quaden.

The Indigenous #NRLAllStars have invited 9-year-old Quaden Bayles, a victim of bullying, to lead them out this Saturday night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UcXhNt3QKF — NRL (@NRL) February 20, 2020

Victim of bullying

Quaden, a student at Brisbane State School was born with the most common form of Dwarfism, Achondroplasia. While talking to a local media outlet, Yarraka explained how Quaden did not want to go to school on February 19. However, since the principal called them to inform that Brisbane Bullets were coming at the campus, Quaden went and when Yarraka along with her daughter and granddaughter went to pick him, they noticed that one of his classmates was “patting him on the head and making references to his height”.

When Yarraka and Quaden exchanged signals if he was fine, the nine-year-old confessed that he wasn't. But he did not want his mother to make a scene. However, Yarraka reportedly could see that “he was very uncomfortable”. When the mother took her son to talk things off, that is when she started filming the reaction of the nine-year-old was asking for a rope to kill himself. Since the video was live-streamed on her Facebook account, a gigantic wave of support has surrounded her, and Quaden.

Most people wanted to let the Bayles know that they are with them and raised their voice against bullying. People who own different kinds of businesses have offered their help to make Quaden “feel better”. In the reaction to the same video, the NRL All Stars team decided to invite the little boy to lead them at Saturday night's match. In the invite, the boys expressed that they are behind Quaden and addressed the boy as “hero”.

While some people also expressed their anger on the school community, according to Yarrakas interview, she does not place blame on anyone and has opted homeschooling for her child. However, the story of Quaden that started with a “heartbreaking” video changed into his “priceless smile” with the support of NRL. The team even shared a picture with the boy and most internet users applauded the team, and the “courageous” Quaden and said that “faith in humanity is restored”.

@CARIBAX 💞🙏 This is awesome! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Thank you to you guys!! 🙏 Quaden we are with you! 💞💞💞 — Kat 💙🖤🖤🖤 (@KITTEN_IBARRA) February 21, 2020

Faith in humanity restored. #DefiningHumanity — Peter Rodrick (@peter_rodrick) February 20, 2020

