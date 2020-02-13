'Sex Education' Fame Aimee Lou Woods Recalls Confronting Her School Bully

Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood recently opened up about how she was bullied at school and how she was called 'bugs bunny' because of the way she looked. While speaking to an international media outlet, Aimee said that she even confronted one tormentor a few years ago and messaged him as well. She further added that he even texted back saying that he had thought about it a lot and felt guilty for his behaviour.

Aimee is a ditzy teenager Aimee Gibbs in the hit Netflix series. She grew up in Stockport and her parents got divorced when she was young after which she was sent to an independent secondary school. She reportedly said that her school kids were posher than her and she used to get badly bullied even though she pretended that none of it was bothering her. She told the media outlet, that she even made friends by 'being the class clown', however, she now advises people to talk to their school bullies as she believes that the chances are that they are now adults who feel really bad about it.

Real-life couple

Aimee recently also admitted to the news of being in a relationship with Connor Ryan Swindles who plays the role of Adam Groff on the popular show. The couple left their fans startled with the news of the stars imitating the reel life in reality. Aimee has also been sharing many candid snaps of herself with the actor on different social media platforms.

In a picture she recently shared with the audience online, the actress wrote a bold caption, “Happy day of birth Swindells, you beautiful magnificent man. You've been a warrior king forever in the hundreds of lives you have already lived but now you're my king. And I don’t care if anyone thinks that is cringey because I'm trying to be as brave as u are”. She continued thanking their onscreen chemistry in a monologue that she shared with her fans thanking the characters in the series for making her relationship with the co-star possible.

According to the reports, Connor revealed that the two hadn’t given thought into working relationship between them until the season one of the show concluded. He said that things started to unravel at the beginning of Season 2 of the show when they had to hire an additional director to keep a watch at the couple so they wouldn’t blend the personal life with professional. He also added that he had titled the director as 'intimacy director'.

