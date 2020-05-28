'Wear Mask': Famous Statues Modified Across The World To Send Strong Message Amid COVID-19

In a bid to encourage the health safety amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, statues and popular art pieces across the globe donned protective masks as a reflection of the society’s “new normal”. A post shared by the Superintendent of Police, Mayurbhanj, Odisha, SP Mayurbhanj, on Twitter demonstrated famous sculptures worldwide that were seen sporting the masks as a reminder to the public to remain safe, protected, and healthy while adhering to the social distancing norms. This comes as the country prepares to lift the lockdown to return to “everyday life” and restore normalcy amid the health crisis.

The famous pieces across the world have been modified to send one strong message, SP Mayurbhanj wrote in the caption. The collage featured Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as it wore a protective mask to send a message that the practice was essential to combat the spread of the disease. Further, the statue of Tony Bennett atop Nob Hill in California at the Fairmont Hotel could be seen wearing a mask to honour the medics and frontline workers in their battle against the pandemic.

Famous Statues and pieces of pop-culture have been modified during #coronavirus pandemic to push one message :#Wear_Mask pic.twitter.com/A3yMfQum9J — SP Mayurbhanj (@spmayurbhanj) May 27, 2020

Another statue dedicated to martial arts icon and actor Bruce Lee could be seen wearing surgical gloves and a face mask, in the central park of Mostar as Bosnia Herzegovina recorded over 518 cases of the novel coronavirus. Further, the image included the Rocky statue outfitted with a mock surgical face mask at the Philadelphia Art Museum in Philadelphia. The statue of the popular, Fearless Girl outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Financial District of Manhattan, whose ponytail waved in solidarity of female empowerment could be seen wearing the mask as a reminder to adhere to the safety protocol.

Read: Study Finds African-American Coronavirus Victims' Lungs Clogged With Blood Clots

Read: Experts Say US Coronavirus Death Count Is Flawed, But Close

"Old Ginger" Alexander Stoddard’s remarkable statue to the founder of the Dandie Dinmont Terrier breed at The Haining Selkirk is not just practicing social distancing, he is also wearing a mask in the breeds special tartan pic.twitter.com/S1lsfLFDKG — Paul Keevil (@heritagebreed) May 26, 2020

Even the Make Way for Ducklings statues on Boston Common pay attention to @marty_walsh and our need to protect each other. pic.twitter.com/ImHukHWKYE — Anita Silvey (@anitasilvey) April 12, 2020

Have to leave the house for an essential task? Be sure to cover your face and help save lives! Bandanas, scarves or homemade masks are great, but the @mayorofla wants to remind you to please keep N95 and other medical-grade masks reserved for emergency responders!#LAProtects pic.twitter.com/E5qT3kf7f4 — USC (@USC) April 10, 2020

Reminders to "save lives"

Close to the Paris’ Eiffel Tower, a statue of a lady was seen wearing a mask along Trocadero square, as was the statue of Queen's late singer Freddie Mercury on the shore of the Lake Geneva that also featured “Stay Home” message on a placard, raising awareness against the spread of the COVID-19. In solidarity with the victims across the globe affected by the COVID-19, the sculptures not only reflected the challenging times but also served as a reminder to encourage people to keep distance and save lives.

Every trendy statue wears a mask these days. pic.twitter.com/syYHGN7xod — Shezza (@shezza_t) May 11, 2020

Iconic Common Man statue in Mumbai wears a mask 🌹 pic.twitter.com/BweyIpNfKm — Deepak kapoor IAS (@Deepakk75058621) April 19, 2020

The “Fearless Girl” Statue on Wall Street now wears a mask like the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/latXLhOXl1 — Logan Lambert (@logan_lambert6) April 13, 2020

Vienna, Austria

A statue of Johann Nestroy wears a mask in Vienna

Photograph: Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/5k2uCkQ1Zz — Pixiedust (@PixiedustJtT) March 24, 2020

Read: Biden Says Nation Grieves For 100,000 US Coronavirus Victims

Read: Explainer: How Wuhan Tested 6.5 Million People For Coronavirus In '10-day Battle'