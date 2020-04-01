FDA Authorises Use Of Drug Supported By Trump To Fight COVID-19

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reportedly issued an “emergency use authorization” for the drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of the patients of COVID-19. Trump administration plans to distribute a million dose quantity of the anti-malarial drug supply to hospitals across the US after its emergency approval. There has been, however, meager scientific evidence about the benefit of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine in relieving acute respiratory symptoms from the coronavirus, but the test results of usage on patients have come back positive, according to reports.

The authorization was stated in a letter dated March 29, US media reported, but the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in the US acknowledged the FDA’s decision in its latest press briefing. The FDA, on a very critical note, has “limited” the use and scope of its drug authorization. The two leading pharmaceutical companies, Bayer and a division of Novartis, have been asked to supply the drugs to the Strategic National Stockpile, but the sale will be controlled, FDA emphasized.

Health experts have warned that the drugs’ can have side effects for patients with existing heart problems and other chronic illnesses, confirmed media reports. They say the patients of the COVID-19 with underlying conditions are at risk of the fatal episode, and therefore, screening before the drug recommendation has been strictly advised to the medical practitioners.

'May offer benefits'

The HHS said in a statement that the Anecdotal reports revealed that these antidotes may offer benefits in the treatment of coronavirus patients on lines of FDA’s approved indications. The FDA’s emergency authorization does not cover the longer-term use of the drugs, the medics told the press. The drugs have been prescribed “off-label” for weeks in response to the health crisis from the COVID-19 disease, the medics were quoted as saying.

There’s limited efficacy of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine, the FDA said in a statement, but the drugs’ benefits somewhat outweigh their risk. In the letter, the FDA encouraged strings of clinical trials for many more patients in order to assess the drug’s effectiveness as per the reports.

