Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020: Check Out Funniest Animal Pictures Of The Year

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, which possibly is the world’s funniest competition, recently announced the top 44 images for 2020. From a fox in heavy negotiation with a mouse to a racoon waking up from a nap, this year’s images will surely leave you heart-warmed. The 2020 entries include animals from across the globe. Lions from the Kalahari Desert, snow monkeys of Japan, brown bears from Russia and elephants from India’s Kaziranga region, to name a few.

The competition was founded by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam. Both the founders are professional photographers and passionate conservationists. The Comedy Wildlife Photography is a global online and free to enter photograph competition which showcases some of the funnier images of wildlife in their natural habitat. The winners of the competition are set to be announced on October 22, 2020.

According to the official website, the competition aims to “highlight the extremely important message of wildlife conservation in an engaging and positive way”.

Funniest images of 2020

Here are few of this year’s funniest entries, each one showing human-like characteristics:

