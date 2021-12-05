Finland: Secret To Success Of World's Happiest Nation Is Equality, Says PM Sanna Marin

Finland's Prime Minister, in an interview, stated that the secret to the success of the world’s happiest nation is equality, a well-funded education system, and a strong welfare state. Sanna Marin, the Nordic nation's prime minister said Finland is committed to preserving its generous welfare state in an environmentally sustainable way and looks at the development and export of green technology as the key to the country's future prosperity, The Guardian reported, citing a foreign media's interview.

After being declared the happiest country in the world in April by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, which asks people to score their happiness on a 10-point scale, Marin said the country "wanted to do better when it comes to equality." Sanna Marin became the world's youngest Prime Minister when she took oath as Nordic nation's leader in 2019 at the age of 34. During the pandemic, Marin gained popularity for her calm handling of the situation; approximately 1,300 people died due to COVID in the country of 5.5 million people.

We have always worked for equality in Finland: Sanna Marin

"I think so. Because it’s work that’s ongoing. We have always worked for equality in Finland, and I think it’s also important in the future, and not only the equality of men and women, or the genders, but also the equality of minority groups in society. We have to make sure that structures don’t act as barriers to people. So there are many things to do," she answered, when asked if future governments would continue to advocate for equality, according to The Guardian.

A new parental leave system is slated to go into effect in August, with the goal of allowing mothers and fathers to spend the same amount of time at home with their children, so that both have equal career possibilities, but also to close the gender wage gap. According to Marin, it would increase the amount of time that fathers are permitted to take from 54 to 97 days. Moreover, due to the recent legislative frenzy, education has been made compulsory till the age of 18.

Marin vows to end eliminate homelessness in Finland by 2027

Marin also emphasised her commitment to combating homelessness in Finland, where the Housing First strategy has contributed to a reduction in street homelessness and where the goal is to eliminate it by 2027. The model has grabbed the interest of UK legislators. However, financing for three trials based on Housing First that began in this country in 2018 is slated to expire next year, and MPs have warned that they are now facing a "cliff-edge of support," reportedly.

Furthermore, Finland has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2035, 15 years ahead of the European Union's deadline. While climate change is the country's greatest concern, Marin believes it also presents a significant opportunity for Finnish businesses.

