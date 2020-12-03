Finland To Offer Free COVID Vaccine To Its Population; Distribution To Start In Early 2021

Finland’s Health Ministry recently announced that the COVID-19 vaccination in the country will be free and the distribution will start in early 2021. However, the final decision will only be made after the vaccine is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and after it becomes available to the European Union member countries. At first, vaccinations will also be only offered by priority bases, i.e., medical personnel, patients of hospitals and nursing homes, people of older age groups will be vaccinated first.

The ministry said, “Finland’s goal is to protect the entire population with a licensed vaccine. Vaccines are offered of free of charge to everyone who wishes. The ministry estimates that the first vaccines will be available in the country early next year. Vaccinations should be started as soon as possible”.

READ: Johnson Might Take COVID-19 Vaccine Live On TV To Persuade People: UK Official

Finland is a participant in EU procurement, which guarantees the possibility of receiving the coronavirus vaccine from several different manufacturers. The EU Commission is currently negotiation a supply agreement for six different vaccines. Finland has taken part in five of them, and the sixth agreement is being prepared for adoption.

Pfizer seeks EU approval of its COVID vaccine

Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on December 2 that they have applied to the European drugs regulator seeking a conditional authorisation of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2 that showed 95 per cent efficacy against the highly-infectious disease. BioNTech in a statement said that submission on Tuesday has completed the rolling review process initiated on October 6.

READ: Russia Officials On Vaccine, Global Cooperation

This also comes after European Medicines Agency said on December 1 that it would meet on December 29 “at the latest” to consider emergency approval for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by German drugmaker BioNTech in collaboration with US’ Pfizer Inc. In a statement, the EU regulator reportedly said that if the data is submitted are “robust enough” to conclude on the quality and effectiveness of its doses.

“Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) have submitted on Monday, November 30, 2020, a formal Application for Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for their mRNA vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, against COVID-19. This submission completes the rolling review process initiated on October 6, 2020, with nonclinical data and partial Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) data, followed by emerging clinical data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech,” the statement said.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: UK Vaults Past US And EU In The Reace To Approve A COVID-19 Vaccine

READ: UK PM Urges Public Not To Get Carried Away With Vaccine 'over Optimism'