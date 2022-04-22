Finland To Submit Application For NATO Membership In Coming Weeks: Foreign Affairs Dept

Finland will submit an application for NATO membership 'in the coming weeks', said Erkki Tuomioja, deputy chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Finnish parliament. A group of Finnish lawmakers held consultations with Swedish officials in Stockholm to discuss the country’s prospects of joining NATO as Russia continued to level threats against Sweden and Helsinki.

"I see that Finland has a strong majority [supporting NATO membership] both in the society and in the parliament, and this means that Finland will send its membership bid to NATO in the coming weeks, this spring," Tuomioja was quoted as saying by Helsingin Sanomat.

As per the newspaper report, the Finnish parliamentary committee for foreign affairs, led by its chief Jussi Halla-aho even paid a visit to the Swedish capital of Stockholm on Thursday. The Committee members met with several Swedish politicians including Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen, Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist and Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

Another newspaper, Iltalehti reported that the final decision on Finland’s NATO membership is expected in the first two weeks of May. It is to note here that although Finland is not a NATO member, it has been closely engaged in a partnership with the defence alliance. Notably, the latest survey by Ule revealed that about 62% of Finnish citizens are in support of the country joining NATO.

Russia warns Sweden and Finland against joining NATO

Tuomioja’s remarks came as Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned Finland and Sweden against joining NATO. She said that the countries would face dire consequences if they go ahead with the reported plans of joining the US-led alliance. Meanwhile, reacting to Russia’s repeated warnings, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto last week stated that Moscow’s stance on Helsinki and Stockholm joining NATO is “not surprising”. Speaking about the dispute between Russia and the Nordic nations over the latter's admission to NATO, Haavisto stated that the probable decision has nothing to do with the current situation in Ukraine.

Image: AP

