Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of 'falsifying' Independence Referendum

UN human rights chief says that international humanitarian law appears to have been “tossed aside” in Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Geneva-based human rights office said in a statement Friday that “Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure — actions that may amount to war crimes.”

The office said its mission in Ukraine so far has verified 5,264 civilian casualties, including 2,345 deaths, since the war began on Feb. 24. It said that 92.3% of those were recorded in Ukrainian government-controlled territory.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet added that “the actual numbers are going to be much higher as the horrors inflicted in these areas of intense fighting such as Mariupol come to light.” She said that “over these eight weeks, international humanitarian law has not merely been ignored but seemingly tossed aside.”

Source: AP