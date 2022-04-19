Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of 'falsifying' Independence Referendum

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP
Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of falsifying the independence referendum in the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, and has asked the residents not to hand their personal information or passport details to the Russian troops. In a video message Thursday evening, Zelenskyy said, "This is not to help you... This is aimed to falsify the so-called referendum on your land, if an order comes from Moscow to stage such a show." "This is the reality. Be careful," he added.
Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol has said that Russian forces are continuing to drop bombs on the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where over 2000 Ukrianian soldiers are holed up including the civilians. "Every day they drop several bombs on Azovstal. Fighting, shelling, bombing do not stop," Andryushchenko told AP. "The graves have been dug up and corpses are still being dumped there."
Russian president, Vladimir Putin, yesterday had ordered his forces not to storm the steel factory in talks with his defence minister, Sergei Shoigu.
UN human rights chief says that international humanitarian law appears to have been “tossed aside” in Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Geneva-based human rights office said in a statement Friday that “Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure — actions that may amount to war crimes.”
The office said its mission in Ukraine so far has verified 5,264 civilian casualties, including 2,345 deaths, since the war began on Feb. 24. It said that 92.3% of those were recorded in Ukrainian government-controlled territory.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet added that “the actual numbers are going to be much higher as the horrors inflicted in these areas of intense fighting such as Mariupol come to light.” She said that “over these eight weeks, international humanitarian law has not merely been ignored but seemingly tossed aside.”
Source: AP
⚡️Defense Ministry: Kremlin finalizing favorable targets to strike in eastern Ukraine.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 22, 2022
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzianyk said that heavy fighting is taking place in several directions including that of Kharkiv Oblast’s Izium and besieged Mariupol.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK is looking at sending tanks to Poland to replace the Soviet-era T-72 tanks the Poles are shipping to Ukraine. Johnson made the comments Friday during a news conference in New Delhi, where he held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“I think perhaps what I haven’t said publicly before is we’re also looking more at what we can do to backfill in countries such as Poland who may want to send heavier weaponry to help defend the Ukrainians,” Johnson said. “So we’re looking at sending tanks to Poland to help them as they sending some of their T-72s to Ukraine.”
Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will visit Ukraine’s Chornobyl nuclear plant next week to step up efforts to help prevent the danger of a nuclear accident, the global nuclear watchdog said in a statement. A team will be sent to Ukraine to ensure the nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Chornobyl. IAEA will also deliver “vital equipment and conduct radiological and other assessments at the site." The site was hled by the Russian forces for five weeks during their invasion and later they retreated on 31 March.
"The IAEA’s presence at Chornobyl will be of paramount importance for our activities to support Ukraine as it seeks to restore regulatory control of the plant and ensure its safe and secure operation," said Rafael Grossi.
Fighting continues in the "Azovstal" area. pic.twitter.com/LTNVi8vDg1— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 22, 2022
South Korea’s Foreign Ministry says it’s trying to confirm intelligence that a South Korean citizen who had come to Ukraine as a volunteer fighter to defend the country against the Russian attack has been killed. The ministry said Friday it received the information from an unspecified foreign government but didn’t immediately provide more details.
The ministry said there were at least four South Koreans who went into Ukraine without government authorization. It pleaded them to quickly return home as the war escalates with Russia’s new offensive in eastern Ukraine.
Source: AP
Russia's embassy in Iceland has accused Western states of continuing to actively "stuff" Ukraine with heavy armament. "The volume of military equipment already delivered or ready to dispatch to the country exceeds dozens and hundreds units. Among them are howitzers, armored personnel carriers, helicopters, drones, etc," the Russian embassy said.
Among the countries that actively support "the Ukrainian neo-nazis with weapons" are the UK, Canada, Germany, France, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and others, Russian embassy claimed, singling out Peter Stano, an EU spokesperson for external affairs.
"Unfortunately, we have to state that Iceland also ‘contributes’ to ensuring the military supplies to Ukraine and thereby to prolonging the Ukrainian crisis. Iceland has organised 13 flights to transport military equipment. We hope that the Icelandic authorities are aware of responsibility for the negative consequences of such actions.
We would like to draw your attention that Russia reserves the right to consider foreign military cargo and equipment on the territory Ukraine as a legitimate target.
At the same time, we would like to point out that the ‘pumping’ of the Kyiv regime with weapons will not lead to the results pursued by the West. The goals of the special military operation to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine set by the Russian authorities will definitely be achieved."
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby says assessments show Ukrainian troops are still contesting the southern city of Mariupol despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim of victory in the battle for the city in Ukraine’s industrial heartland, home to coal mines, metal plants and heavy-equipment factories.
Putin on Thursday ordered his troops not to storm a giant Mariupol steel mill where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainians remain holed up but to seal it off — in an apparent bid to free up his troops for the broader campaign in the east.
Kirby said it was “unclear” why Putin did that and Putin’s words need to be viewed with skepticism.
“They made this big show yesterday of him saying he wasn’t gonna go into that plant and try to eradicate the people that are there,” Kirby told CNN on Friday.
“I think we have to watch and see what the Russians actually do here. What we would tell you this morning is that we still assess that Mariupol is contested, that it hasn’t been taken by the Russians and that there’s still an active Ukrainian resistance. So they continue to fight for that city.”
Ukraine has declared the sunken Russian warship Moskva of the Black sea fleet as a “national underwater cultural heritage site”, according to the Kyiv Independent. Moskva, which was launched during the Cold War, pushed the Russian military forward during conflicts in Georgia, Syria, and Ukraine. The destroyer, which was 611.5 feet (186 metres) long and housed a crew of 476 with an additional 62 officers, was equipped to carry 16 long-range cruise missiles. According to open-source intelligence firm Janes, the battleship was launched as the Slava from a shipyard in Mykolaiv in what was then the Soviet republic of Ukraine in July 1979.
Ukraine’s government has officially registered the Moskva cruiser wreck on the Black Sea bottom as a national underwater cultural heritage site 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1B53lKDd9z— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 22, 2022
Russian Defence Ministry stated that the ship caught massive fire and was severely damaged following the detonation of ammunition. Meanwhile, Ukraine claimed that its forces attacked and severely damaged Russia's Black Sea fleet's flagship, potentially handing a "huge defeat" to Moscow's troops as they prepare for a new push in eastern Ukraine.
Image: Twitter/@Dmitri Alperovitch
In a phone call with EU Council President Charles Michel, Putin noted that Brussels could "influence the Kyiv authorities" in order to force them to stop the massive shelling of Donbas settlements and other gross violations of international humanitarian law. "Attention is drawn to the irresponsible statements of the EU representatives about the need to resolve the situation in Ukraine by military means, as well as ignoring the numerous war crimes of the Ukrainian security forces," Kremlin said in a readout of the call published later.
President of European Council, Charles Michel, has held a phone call with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Michel iterated “no uncertain terms” the unacceptability of Russia’s war and warned Moscow of sanctions that the EU may impose on Russia for continuing the invasion. EU Council President appealed to Russia for a ceasefire in Ukraine on the during the Orthodox Easter.
Kremlin released the details of the call saying: "The President of Russia spoke about the measures taken on an ongoing basis to protect the civilian population, the daily opening of humanitarian corridors and the announcement of a regime of silence for the safe evacuation of civilians from the combat zone."
Photo from the crash site of the An-26 in the #Zaporozhye region. pic.twitter.com/dBPKUo6lEq— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 22, 2022
Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he was planning to hold phone calls with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy and Russian presidet Vladimir Putin. "Our friends will get in touch with them today, we plan to hold a call again with [Russian President Vladimir Putin] and [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy] today or tomorrow," said Erdogan.
He added: "With the calls, we plan to carry the process in Istanbul to the leaders’ level."
Today #Moldova🇲🇩 submitted the 1st questionnaire for #EU membership to EU Ambassador @JanisMazeiks as we take a step closer to our accession bid to the EU🇪🇺. We are ready to do our part swiftly and diligently to give Moldova a chance for a better, safer & more prosperous future. pic.twitter.com/04SMFKKa40— Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) April 22, 2022
⚡️ 1,084 bodies of civilians killed by Russian military found in Kyiv Oblast.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 22, 2022
Up to 75% of these people were killed with small arms, according to Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andriy Nebytov, which can indicate targeted killings or executions.
Russia's defence ministry has said that it is ready for a humanitarian ceasefire at Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant the final holdout of Ukrainian forces to have the Ukraine soldiers surrender. Moscow declared the "liberation" of the strategic eastern Ukraine city, except the Azovstal industrial area where Ukrainian troops were holed up in trenches and bunkers, still fighting. President Vladimir Putin ordered to secure the entrance of the steelwork facility and stopped his troops from storming to avoid casualties.
"We once again declare that Russia is ready at any moment to introduce a regime of silence and announce a humanitarian pause for the evacuation of civilians," the defence ministry said in a statement. It added that a ceasefire would start with the "raising of white flags" by Ukraine's forces "along the entire perimeter or in certain areas of Azovstal".
"If such signs are found in any part of the Azovstal metallurgical plant, Russia's Armed Forces... will immediately stop any hostilities and provide a safe exit," the ministry added in a statement.
Russian troops will establish a corridor from Donbass into the breakaway oblast of Transnistria, which hosts large Russian-speaking population. The region is not recognized internationally as independent and is considered to be part of Moldova. Transnistria's economy is tackled by Moscow and large number of Russian troops have been stationed there.
Rustam Minnekayev, deputy commander of Russia's Central Military District, said that there were Kremlin plans to make a passage into Transnistria. "Control over the south of Ukraine is another exit into Transnistria, where there are also facts pointing to the oppression of the Russian-speaking population," he said, according to TASS.
After taking control of the whole of southern Ukraine and Donbass, Russian troops are planning to open gateway to Transnistria in the second phase of the military operation. Deputy commander of Russia’s central military district, Rustam Minnekayev was quoted saying by Russia's state affiliated agency Interfax that the southern Ukrianian region will also give access to Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria.
“Control over the south of Ukraine is another way to Transnistria, where there is also evidence that the Russian-speaking population is being oppressed,” Minnekayev said at a meeting in Russia’s central Sverdlovsk region, acocding to Tass.
Since the war started Ukraine had been stating that Kremlin has reportedly redeployed troops in Transnistria of the Republic of Moldova but Russia had doubled down on those claims. General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces had sais that Russia has started mobilising its troops in Transnistria and is planning to use these additional units for provocations and demonstrative actions on the border with Ukraine’s Odesa region. It remained unclear why. Transnistrian authorities had rejected such reports, saying that the news of the mobilisation of the Russian military troops on the territory of Transnistria is not credible. “Number of Russian peacekeepers in the Transnistrian region has not increased,” Moldovan President Maia Sandu had told reporters.
Russian troops have started the defensive battles in the eastern region of Luhansk and have been trying to gain control of the city, local governor Serhiy Gaidai said in a post. "The enemy is trying to advance in the area of Rubizhne, and defensive battles with the enemy continue in the direction of the settlements of Novtoshkivske and Popasna,” he said in a Telegram post.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he plans to reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv next week during his visit to India. Johnson derided the Russian troops of committting the “barbarism” in Ukraine against the civilians and has said that Britian will be sending more military aid to the Ukrainian forces.
Civilians have huddled in the basement of a damaged building in city of Rubizhne as Russian forces pounded targets in eastern region of Donbass with heavy artillery.
Credit: AP
Sloviansk Mayor Vadym Lyakh has accused Russia of using cluster munition. In a telegram post Lyakh said, that “the night was restless as the city was under fire from Russian forces, who likely used cluster bombs." No casualties were reported. The mayor asked the civilians to evacuate the city.
‼️ A #Ukrainian military transport aircraft An-26 crashed in #Volnyanskiy district in #Zaporizhzhya region.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 22, 2022
The plane was performing a "technical flight".
There were casualties as a result of the crash, the regional military administration said. pic.twitter.com/vqbapbBwrq
Mariupol city council said yesterday in a post on the Telegram messaging app that as many as 9000 Ukrianians may be buried in mass graves in a village outside the city of Mariupol. It added that Russian troops have been trying to bury the evidence of its “barbaric” war crimes in port city of Mariupol by dumping bodies of civilians in graves killed in the shelling. Satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies showed new garves in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on a site existing cemetery in the village of Manhush, 20km (12 miles) west.
“The greatest war crime of the 21st century has been committed in Mariupol,” the mayor said. This is the new Babi Yar" he added referring to Nazi massacres of Ukrainian Jews in 1941. “Then Hitler killed Jews, Roma and Slavs. And now Putin is destroying Ukrainians. He has already killed tens of thousands of civilians in Mariupol. This requires a strong reaction from the entire world. We need to stop the genocide by any means possible.”
Head of Catholic Church Pope Francis on Friday confirmed that he will not meet Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill in Jerusalem. The meeting, scheduled for June, has been suspended over Kirill's open support for the Russian war. Vatican diplomats said that the meeting at the time could lead to "confusion at the moment."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday flagged that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) must avoid direct confrontation with Russia. He was responding to why Berlin failed to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine, as reported by The Guardian. This came at a time when Scholz is facing ample criticism domestically and from Ukraine for his soft approach to the calls for weaponry supply to embattled Kyiv.