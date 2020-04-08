Fire At Prussian Palace Replica In Berlin, One Person Injured: Report

A fire broke out at a replica of a Prussian palace in Germany on Wednesday, April 8. According to reports, one person was injured and treated by emergency responders as the fire was quickly brought under control. The Prussian palace replica is being rebuilt on the city's historic Unter den Linden boulevard and is expected to reach completion later this year.

Two tar heaters and other building material on the ground level of the construction site caught fire, gradually leading up to the roof of the structure, international media reported.

Read: Minor Fire Broke Out In A Shop In Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

The palace was first built in the 15th century and its original design was finalised in the mid-18th century but was heavily damaged by allied bombings during World War II and then demolished again in communist East Germany in 1950. After the reunification of Germany, the palace was constructed again but only to be demolished in 2008 for the reconstruction of the old palace.

Replica of Prussian palace

After the construction of the palace is completed it will house a modern museum containing collections of African and other non-European art, as well as two restaurants, a theatre, a film theatre and an auditorium.

Read: 40 Rescued From Building Where Fire Broke Out

Read: Two People Die After A Fire Broke Out In Gaya

(Image Credit: AP)