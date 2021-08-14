First Hong Kong Polls Under Revamped System: Pro-Beijing Candidates To Contest Unopposed

Following the Chinese overtake of Hong Kong's revised Legislative Council elections, several pro-Beijing contestants will now go uncontested during the September 11, 2021 polls to be held in the city. As per government announcements, there were negligible pro-democracy applications filed with the Chinese-administered Election Committee. As per reports, the Committee is entitled to choose and disqualify candidates from choosing "Beijing-loyal" lawmakers for the 2022 Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The official announcements came after Hong Kong recorded only 980 confirmed filings for 1056 seats open for contest, a government report informed. Meanwhile, the committee scrapped 117 community-level district councillors, which democrats dominated. It also opened 500 reservations for Chinese business, political and interested groups, Sun media reported.

Uneven distribution of candidacy

The formation of the Election Committee was a result of the clampdown of pro-democracy members by China. Scores of members were arrested, jailed, or forced to flee from Hong Kong after Beijing imposed the National Security Law (NSL) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region last year. In a bid to curb pro-democracy members' presence, the committee further watered down traditional subsectors and added positions for ex-officio members, which resulted in reductions of electoral seats. Subsequently, about 36 subsectors composed of 600 seats were revoked from the competition, which implied merging nominations for seats.

Declination of power from conglomerates to small businesses

Welcoming much backlash, Beijing, in its newly formed Committee has eliminated prominent business tycoons from Hong Kong. Moghuls like Li Ka-Shing, Lee Shau-kee, Henry Cheng was forced to withdraw from their seats. However, their representatives remained even after the Chinese crackdown. While listing for candidates, the New Committee ensured that the Chinese-overstepped elections in Hong Kong remain dominated by "Beijing-loyal patriots," local media suggested.

UK and US offer "safe haven" to Hong Kong refugees

Meanwhile, UK and US have offered a temporary "safe haven" to Hong Kong residents observing the Chinese crackdown and acknowledging the assault on civil rights in the city after the imposition of NSL in 2020. President Joe Biden on August 5 signed a memorandum guaranteeing refuge to Hong Kong residents who suffered an infringement of human rights. "Given the politically motivated arrests and trials, the silencing of the media and diminishing space for elections and democratic opposition, we will continue to take steps and support of people in Hong Kong," the White House stated. The move witnessed much retaliation from China.

