Afghanistan Floods Claim 70 Lives, Displace More Than 1000; Rescue Operations Underway

Intense floods, in the northern and eastern parts of Afghanistan, has claimed the lives of about 70 people and injured several others, on Wednesday. The floods, in the region, had started from the central area of the province after rains destroyed several homes, said Wahida Shahkar, the spokesperson for Parwan province.

"The casualties, in the region, might take rise as the rescue teams, within the region have undertaken rescue operations to locate people who are inside the destroyed homes," added Shahkar.

According to Ahmad Tamim Azmi, a spokesperson in the Ministry of Disaster Management, the floods had displaced about 1000 people within the region, and 300 homes throughout the region had been demolished.

Most victims of the injuries in the region are women and children, said local officials(as quoted by TOLONews). No help has arrived from the central government in the area, said the locals.

The president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, while expressing condolences, instructed that help shall be granted to all the people affected due to the floods.

"The floods had blocked the highways that go towards the Eastern and Northern province of the country," said Ahmad Tameem Azimi, a spokesperson in the Disaster Management Ministry.

We shall also open the highways for traffic soon, added Azimi. The help, to the people who were trapped in the floods, had reached through air and ground.

Hundreds of agriculture land, within the affected provinces, had been destroyed, added the spokesperson.

The heavy rains, in the eastern province of Nuristan, had been destroyed due to heavy rains, added the spokesperson.

In the northern Kapisa, Panjshir, and eastern Paktia provinces of the nation, the residences, and roads had also been destroyed, added Ahmad Tamim Azimi. In the Eastern province of Maidan Wardak, two people were killed and five were injured, when the floods had destroyed the houses, added the Spokesperson.

"Due to the large scale destruction caused by the floods, the Ministry of Disaster Management won't be able to handle all of it. The other relevant ministries, in the national capital of Kabul have been alerted and had been given instructions to assist the ministry of Disaster Management," said Amrullah Saleh, the first Vice President of the country.

(With Inputs from ANI and AP)