Florida Woman Calls 911 As Neighbourhood Parrot Screams 'let Me Out'

In a bizarre incident, a Florida woman dialled 911 after hearing screams from her neighbourhood, "Let me out!" on December 29. After listening to the cries for some time which sounded similar to a woman, she called up 911. Within a few minutes after her call, Four Palm Beach County Sheriff deputies reached the spot. When the police reached the spot, they were told that the cries were that of a 40-year-old parrot named Rambo.

Cops interrogate the man

Our Deputies in Lake Worth Beach came to the help of someone screaming for help. Hilarity ensued. https://t.co/6fO5n3OkxC — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) January 4, 2020

The cops questioned the man who was repairing his car in his driveway. According to the reports, the cops explained their concerns to which the man smiled. He then asked the cops to wait so that he can introduce someone. When he returned with the parrot, the deputies split into laughter. The man then told the cops that he taught Rambo to scream "Let me out!" when he was a kid and lived in a cage. PBSO officials tweeted a video on Saturday and it caught a lot of attention. The man also introduced Rambo to the concerned neighbor who called the cops. The man added that she also broke into laughter.

Parrot detained by police

Meanwhile, a parrot has been detained by the local police in Brazil for alerting drug dealers about the police's arrival, said the report. As per the report, the parrot has been taken into custody by the police after it tipped off the drug dealers by shouting, "Mum, the police." The report says that the bird (which was in all possibility kept in captivity by the drug dealer) was now been "imprisoned" by the police. The drug dealers involved were a local couple who ran a den and escaped before the police arrived to catch them. An officer in the police force which has detained the unnamed bird said that he must have been trained well for the job.

