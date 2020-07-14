Nepal PM Oli's Predecessor Slams His Ayodhya Claim; Says 'risky To Leave Him Unshackled'

Former Nepal Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai lashed out at incumbent KP Oli's 'real Ayodhya is not in India' statement calling his way of thinking 'unhealthy.' Stressing that it was 'dangerous' to leave KP Oli without barricades, the former Nepal PM said that Oli's words and actions were pushing all limits and that the more he said, the more harm he would cause.

Earlier in the day, Nepal PM KP Oli made a bizarre statement that 'real Ayodhya' - that is the birthplace of Hindu God Ram is in Nepal and not in India. He added that Lord Ram is Nepali and that India has encroached upon the cultural heritage of Nepal by setting up 'fake Ayodhya'.

"The more you will do, the more harmful it will be for you. Mr KP Oli's words and deeds are pushing the limits. When he comes to the Parliament from 'Singhmev Jayate' and Besar-Purana to Ayodhya-Purana, his way of thinking does not look healthy. He adjourned the parliament and brought a notification to save his rule, all these are manipulated by him. Now it will be risky to leave KP Oli without barricades! Let's find a cure!" said the former Nepal Prime Minister.

'Real Ayodhya not in India'

Addressing the media on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti, KP Oli claimed that Lord Rama's kingdom Ayodhya is located west of Birgunj in Nepal, India has created the disputed Ayodhya. He argued that 'real Ayodhya' is in Thori. "Ayodhya is a village west of Birgunj," he claimed. Giving an equally bizarre explanation, Oli was quoted by Nepali media saying why would Lord Ram travel as far as Janakpur to marry Sita had Ayodhya been in India. He said that in that period there was no telephone or mobile phone, "so both Lord Ram and Sita would have married nearby if the place claimed by India is real Ayodhya," he added.

Ties between Nepal and India became strained after Nepal criticised India's inauguration of the 80-km road connecting Lipu Lekh pass with Uttarakhand's Dharchula, which it claimed passed through its territory. It then passed a Constitutional Amendment Bill to incorporate the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura in its map. Last week, Nepal banned all Indian private news channels except Doordarshan, accusing them of airing reports 'hurting the country's national sentiment.' Meanwhile, India has maintained that Nepal's "artificial enlargement of claims" are not based on any evidence.

