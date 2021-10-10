Foreign Affairs Ministers Across Globe To Discuss Afghanistan Crisis At CICA Meet

The Uzbekistan Foreign Ministry in a statement has informed that foreign ministers of the countries participating in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will discuss the Afghanistan situation, according to ANI. The foreign officials of different countries will discuss the possibility of providing humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan. The meeting will be held in Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan on October 11 and October 12.

CICA members will discuss Afghanistan situation

The Uzbekistan delegation participating in the CICA meeting is led by the country's foreign minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, according to ANI. In order to prevent the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the foreign ministers will discuss the possibility of providing humanitarian assistance to the people, according to ANI. Furthermore, the external affairs ministers of different countries will discuss the security and development of economic cooperation in the region.

"During the meeting, it is planned to discuss issues of security and further development of regional economic cooperation, as well as the situation in Afghanistan, including the possibility of providing assistance to the Afghan people in an attempt to stop the formation of humanitarian crisis," ANI cited the ministry statement.

The Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry on September 1, 2021, announced that the CICA will plan to adopt an updated version of the CICA Catalogue of Confidence Building Measures, as per ANI. The Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry highlighted the need for an updated version of the CICA Catalogue of Confidence Building Measures "in the context of the changing geopolitical situation in the region." The CICA was established in 1999 with an intent to strengthen cooperation through a multilateral approach towards 'promoting peace, security and stability in Asia'. There are 27 member states, nine observer states and five observer organisations in the CICA.

India's EAM Dr S Jaishankar to attend the CICA meeting

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will attend the 6th Ministerial meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Nur-Sultan, the Ministry of External Affairs informed in the press release. During his visit to Kazakhstan, Dr S Jaishankar is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi. Jaishankar is also expected to call on the Kazakhstan leadership.

