Foreign Secy Shringla, Sri Lankan FM Peiris Inaugurate Housing, Education Sector Projects

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla jointly launched four housing and education projects with Sri Lankan foreign minister Prof GL Peiris. Shringla is in Sri Lanka for a four-day visit. "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla jointly inaugurated 4 projects in the housing & education sectors with the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, Professor GL Peiris in the presence of several Cabinet Ministers & MPs," tweeted High Commission of India in Colombo.

"These projects, completed with Indian assistance, exemplify India's strong and multifaceted development cooperation profile in Sri Lanka," added the tweet. Earlier, FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla met with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed ways to strengthen the two countries' comprehensive collaboration. After the PM of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Foreign Secretary is also slated to meet with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and other top cabinet members during his four-day visit.

FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla's trip includes an evaluation of the progress of initiatives sponsored by India. The handing over of 1,235 houses to beneficiaries under the Indian Housing Project (IHP) Phase III was one of the key projects that was inaugurated virtually. This project is part of India's largest grant aid project in Sri Lanka, which will see 50,000 dwellings built at a cost of INR 1,372 crore across the island nation's several districts.

A total of 4,000 houses will be built under IHP Phase III. Notably, more than 3,500 houses have been built, 400 houses are currently under construction, and 63 houses are still to begin. Shringla also handed over the 1,235 houses that had been completed under Phase III. Meanwhile, under the Model Village Housing Project, the Indian government is also assisting in the construction of as many as 600 houses in Sri Lanka's 25 districts.

Foreign Secretary's visit focuses on strengthening ties between both nations

During the Foreign Secretary's visit, Vada Central Ladies College in Vadamarachi was also virtually inaugurated. This is in the Northern Province, and it is in line with the Indian government's ongoing commitment to improving Sri Lanka's educational infrastructure. The Government of India has taken on a grant aid project for the restoration of 27 schools in Northern Province at a cost of SLR 250 million.

So far, 22 of the 27 schools have had their buildings built and handed over. One of the 27 schools renovated and handed over during Shringla's visit was Vada Central Ladies College in Vadamarachi. It is worth mentioning here that the main purpose of Shringla's four-day visit is to further deepen bilateral connections between both countries and address community development issues.

