Foreign Secy Shringla, Sri Lankan Prez Discuss Tourism & Post-COVID Economic Revival

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, on Tuesday, met with Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksha and discussed a range of issues including bilateral cooperation and proposals to boost air and sea connectivity between the two nations. The meeting was held on the last day of Shringla’s four-day visit to the island nation. Rajapaksha informed that he has invited Indian investors to come to Sri Lanka while the two leaders discussed post-COVID economic revival and tourism.

It is to mention that Shringla had previously visited cities of Kandy, Trincomalee and Jaffna, signifying their cultural, historical and economical importance.

Had a fruitful discussion w/ Indian Foreign sec. @harshvshringla. Both agreed on the need for strengthening the lasting bond b/w 2 countries. I invited Indian investors to come to #SriLanka, while we discussed tourism, power generation & post-pandemic economy revival. pic.twitter.com/GPHCDreHP9 — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) October 5, 2021

India's position on implementation of provision under 13th amendment

Speaking to the Sri Lankan leader, the Indian diplomat reiterated India’s position on complete implementation of provision under 13th amendment of the country’s constitution. Passed in 1987, the amendment calls for devolution of power and conduction of provincial council elections at the earliest. However, Rajapaksha defended the non-implementation of the constitutional provision pointing out the need to completely understand its pros and cons.

Notably, the 13th amendment also obliges the administration to devote powers to the Tamil community. On Tuesday, Shringa met delegates from Tamil National Alliance (TNA), Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) and Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) and reassured New Delhi’s support to the Tamil community. “Foreign Secretary reiterated India's longstanding support for the reconciliation that addresses aspirations of the Tamil community for equality, justice, peace and dignity within the united Sri Lanka and in accordance with the 13th Amendment” the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.

During the meeting, Shringla thanked the Sri Lankan leader for the close cooperation in defence and security sphere, ANI reported, citing the Ministry of External Affairs. In addition, he also discussed projects aimed at enhancing sea and air connectivity between India and its southern neighbour.

Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla concluded a productive 3 day visit to Sri Lanka involving notable engagements in Colombo, Kandy, Trincomalee and Jaffna. His visit will give further impetus and momentum to India-Sri Lanka ties.@MEAIndia @CGJaffna @AhciKandy pic.twitter.com/0KInWWnLIC — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) October 5, 2021

Shringla launches housing projects

Earlier on 4 October, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla jointly launched four housing and education projects with Sri Lankan foreign minister Prof GL Peiris. Shringla is in Sri Lanka for a four-day visit. "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla jointly inaugurated 4 projects in the housing & education sectors with the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, Professor GL Peiris in the presence of several Cabinet Ministers & MPs," tweeted the High Commission of India in Colombo. "These projects, completed with Indian assistance, exemplify India's strong and multifaceted development cooperation profile in Sri Lanka," added the tweet.

(Image: GotabayaR/Twitter)

(With inputs from ANI)