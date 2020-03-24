Nobel Laureate And Former Finnish President Martti Ahtisaar Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Nobel prize winner and former Finnish President Martti Ahtisaari has tested positive for the novel coronavirus outbreak, his office reportedly confirmed on March 24. As per reports, the 82-year-old has been honoured with the Peace Prize in 2008 for his career nearly three decades mediating peace deals to several conflicts around the world, including Kosovo, Indonesia and Namibia. The former UN diplomat served Finland's highest office between 1994 and 2000 has been confirmed to have contracted the deadly virus on March 23, his office reportedly said in a statement.

Wife also tested positive

The statement reportedly said that President Ahtisaari is doing well given the circumstances. Ahtisaari's 83-year-old wife Eeva also tested positive for the infection, as per reports. The health authorities of Finland have reportedly confirmed 700 confirmed cases of COVID-19, although not all suspected infections are being tested. The officials have reportedly said that the real number of people infected with the virus could be 30 times higher. Prime Minister Santa Marin reportedly said that further restrictions on movement would be announced immediately.

