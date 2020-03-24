Nobel Laureate And Former Finnish President Martti Ahtisaar Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Nobel prize winner and former Finnish President Martti Ahtisaari has tested positive for the novel coronavirus outbreak, his office reportedly confirmed on March 24. As per reports, the 82-year-old has been honoured with the Peace Prize in 2008 for his career nearly three decades mediating peace deals to several conflicts around the world, including Kosovo, Indonesia and Namibia. The former UN diplomat served Finland's highest office between 1994 and 2000 has been confirmed to have contracted the deadly virus on March 23, his office reportedly said in a statement.
READ: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Uttarakhand To Take Strict Action Against Lockdown Violators
The Government website contains decisions by the Government and information on the effects of the coronavirus: https://t.co/gV25ZrIMb3— Finnish Government (@FinGovernment) March 22, 2020
The website of @THLorg provides comprehensive information on the coronavirus:https://t.co/dWlgBBcq7t pic.twitter.com/0OI95SkI2P
Can seasonal workers travel to Finland? Are visa and residence permit applications processed?— TEM (@TEM_uutiset) March 23, 2020
We have put together questions and answers about the effects of the coronavirus on worker mobility.#coronafi https://t.co/u4QImJ1tiZ pic.twitter.com/DjM2QD8Vdn
The fight against the coronavirus is something we all need to tackle together.— Finnish Government (@FinGovernment) March 23, 2020
Each and every one of us can help by following the guidelines of the authorities and by passing on information to our friends and loved ones.
More:https://t.co/4rm77ujO6z pic.twitter.com/PnmlNvvZPO
READ: AICE Exams Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Outbreak? Check Details Here
The statement reportedly said that President Ahtisaari is doing well given the circumstances. Ahtisaari's 83-year-old wife Eeva also tested positive for the infection, as per reports. The health authorities of Finland have reportedly confirmed 700 confirmed cases of COVID-19, although not all suspected infections are being tested. The officials have reportedly said that the real number of people infected with the virus could be 30 times higher. Prime Minister Santa Marin reportedly said that further restrictions on movement would be announced immediately.
Finland has closed its borders and suspended travel to Finland until 13 April 2020. This applies to everyone except Finnish citizens and foreigners with permanent residence in Finland.— Finnish Government (@FinGovernment) March 23, 2020
International travelers can return to their home countries.
More:https://t.co/aBywX3c6Ts
READ: Thailand Government Declares State Of Emergency To Battle Coronavirus Pandemic
READ: Ubbi Dubbi Dance Festival Postponed Amid Coronavirus Scare