The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Nobel Laureate And Former Finnish President Martti Ahtisaar Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rest of the World News

Nobel prize winner and former Finnish President Martti Ahtisaari has tested positive for the novel coronavirus outbreak, his office confirmed on March 24.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nobel

Nobel prize winner and former Finnish President Martti Ahtisaari has tested positive for the novel coronavirus outbreak, his office reportedly confirmed on March 24. As per reports, the 82-year-old has been honoured with the Peace Prize in 2008 for his career nearly three decades mediating peace deals to several conflicts around the world, including Kosovo, Indonesia and Namibia. The former UN diplomat served Finland's highest office between 1994 and 2000 has been confirmed to have contracted the deadly virus on March 23, his office reportedly said in a statement. 

READ: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Uttarakhand To Take Strict Action Against Lockdown Violators

READ: AICE Exams Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Outbreak? Check Details Here

Wife also tested positive

The statement reportedly said that President Ahtisaari is doing well given the circumstances. Ahtisaari's 83-year-old wife Eeva also tested positive for the infection, as per reports. The health authorities of Finland have reportedly confirmed 700 confirmed cases of COVID-19, although not all suspected infections are being tested. The officials have reportedly said that the real number of people infected with the virus could be 30 times higher. Prime Minister Santa Marin reportedly said that further restrictions on movement would be announced immediately. 

READ: Thailand Government Declares State Of Emergency To Battle Coronavirus Pandemic

READ: Ubbi Dubbi Dance Festival Postponed Amid Coronavirus Scare

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI HAILS COUNTRYMEN
Virat
KOHLI ON 21-DAY LOCKDOWN
China
HANTAVIRUS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
PM Modi
PM MODI ON COVID-19 THREAT IN WORLD
COVID-19
ICMR WARNS COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Harsha
BHOGLE, MANJREKAR ON LOCKDOWN