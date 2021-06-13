Former Nepal PMs Condemn K P Sharma Oli's 'undemocratic Acts' And His 'lust For Power'

While condemning Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli’s “undemocratic acts” and his “lust for power,” five former prime ministers on June 12 appealed to the country’s administration and security agencies to not be involved in such wrong activities that have long term effect on the nation. In a statement, the former PMs, including Sher Bahadur Deuba, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal and Baburam Bhattarai, made the joint appeal. They said that PM Oli, who is currently heading a minority government, has continuously been attacking the Constitution of Nepal and undermining the long and arduous struggle of the Nepali people to achieve the federal republic and its rule of law.

The former premiers said, “We warn the caretaker government not to do anything or direct others to do anything that would have a long-term impact on the country and people and appeal to the administration and security agencies not to be involved in such wrong activities”.

They added, “He has displayed the ugly form of lust for power that has never existed in Nepal's political history. We condemn such undemocratic acts by Oli”.

Further, the former prime ministers accused Oli of resorting to unconstitutional ways to dissolve the House of Representatives for the second time last month. They also accused the PM of pushing the country into snap polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They said that Oli has exposed his authoritarian, arbitrary and regressive character.

Ex-premiers caution against foreign intervention

The former premiers also drew the attention of all against direct or indirect foreign intervention in Nepal’s internal interests. They said that Nepalese themselves should decide about their future. While stating that PM Oli had shown the desire to cling onto power through unconstitutional moves, the former prime ministers alleged that Oli was involved in threatening the judiciary not just through the party's meetings but also through the attorney general.

Moreover, they also went on to argue that Oli’s move to be in power through foul means had pushed the country towards fresh uncertainty and political instability. They alleged that Oli was bent on prolonging his stay in power instead of focusing himself to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The former premiers also called on the people, the civil society and all democratic forces to express solidarity against the autocratic attack on the principles and values of Nepal’s constitutional system, rule of law, and democracy.

They even cautioned PM Oli not to create the situation in which foreigners dictate Nepal’s national politics. They also took strong exception to the decision taken by the government to export sand, pebbles and stones to India in the name of bridging the trade deficit. Meanwhile, the joint statement comes at a time when the Supreme Court started hearing on the case regarding the reinstatement of the House of Representatives, which was dissolved by Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari on May 22 at the recommendation of PM Oli, who lost a trust vote in the House last month.

(With inputs from PTI)