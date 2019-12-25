Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick To Resign From Board Of Directors

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is all set to resign from the board of directors severing ties to the ride-hailing company that he co-founded 10 years ago. The decision to step down comes amid controversies surrounding a series of scandals. He revealed on December 25 that he has sold his Uber stock which is estimated to be more than $2.5 billion that is equivalent to more than than 90% of his holdings.

The 43-year-old entrepreneurs said in a statement that Uber has been a part of his life for the past 10 years. Uber is a San Francisco based company with a growing economy and its drivers have more than 15 million trips on their account since 2010. Kalanick and Garrett Camp came up with the idea of the ride-hailing app from a smartphone after a trip to Paris when they couldn't find a taxi.

Kalanick fired in 2017

Kalanick was fired in 2017 as the CEO with the company loaded with several lawsuits. Under Kalanick, Uber showed great progress but meanwhile, it faced a lot of challenges. He said that he needed to fundamentally change and grow up. Kalanick was accused in one of Uber's biggest scandals for presiding over a workplace environment which has seen rampant sexual harassment. Uber has reportedly received 6000 complaints of sexual assault, including more than 450 cases of rape, in the United States between 2017 and 2018 as per a report on safety released by the ride-sharing multi-national service provider on December 5.

Reports of sexual harassment

The number of reports went up in three of the five categories, including non-consensual sexual penetration and non-consensual touching of a sexual body part. Uber's report is a first-time release based on assaults following growing pressure to cope with the complaints. Moreover, Uber's US rival Lyft also faces similar complaints with 464 reports of non-consensual sexual penetration and 587 of attempted non-consensual sexual penetration along with other cases of non-consensual kissing or touching in 2017 and 2018.

