Uber Files Appeal To Regain London Taxi Licence In Urban Markets

Uber has filed an appeal against the London transport authorities' decision to devoid the company of its right to provide services in the most important urban markets. After the appeal was filed, the company will seek legal assistance and follow a rather tedious legal procedure, however, it can continue to provide its services.

Uber denied services

Due to several incidences that revealed a "pattern of failures" in safety and security, Uber was denied a new license by the United Kingdom's Transport for London (TfL). The US-based company is engaged in a long-drawn battle with the UK transport authorities making it difficult for the company to conduct its business across the UK. Earlier in 2017, Uber was denied a license by TfL. However, the judge in his verdict restored it on temporary bases considering that the company has reviewed its business model in the last two years.

The firm's Northern and Eastern Europe manager, Jamie Heywood said that the company is committed towards its customers and they are closely working with TfL to consider the concerns and requests made by the London customers. However, the TfL did not comment further. As per the company records, it has roughly 45,000 drivers operating in London, who are permitted to provide a ride to the customers until the proceedings are going on, which will be a long process.

The transport regulator had pointed out how the unauthorized Uber drivers were misusing the app. They would without any permit upload their photos to other Uber accounts which would help them complete at least 14,000 trips and a driver other than the actual one would lift the customers.

Uber received complaints of sexual assault

Uber has reportedly received 6,000 complaints of sexual assault, including more than 450 cases of rape, in the United States between 2017 and 2018 as per a report on safety released by the ride-sharing multi-national service provider on December 5. About 3,045 sexual assaults occurred in 2018, the reports also include 19 fatal assaults.

The number of reports went up in three of the five categories, including non-consensual sexual penetration and non-consensual touching of a sexual body part. Uber's report is a first-time release based on assaults following growing pressure to cope with the complaints. Moreover, Uber's US rival Lyft also faces similar complaints with 464 reports of non-consensual sexual penetration and 587 of attempted non-consensual sexual penetration along with other cases of non-consensual kissing or touching in 2017 and 2018.

