Former Vietnam President Ho Chi Minh's Bust Unveiled By MoS Lekhi At Park In New Delhi

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on September 1 participated in a ceremony to unveil the bust of Vietnam's founding father and former President Ho Chi Minh at a park in Delhi's diplomatic enclave Chankyapuri. Vietnam’s Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau was also present at the unveiling that took place at the Kautilya Marg Park.

Sharing the images from the event, MoS Lekhi wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that she was “honoured” and noted that the monument would “inspire and strengthen” the bilateral partnership between both nations. It is also the second bust of Ho Chi Minh that has been installed in India, with the first one being located in Kolkata. Lekhi said that she is “happy” to pay tribute to the late Vietnam National Movement campaigner.

Lekhi said: "I'm happy to be here to pay my respect to President Ho Chi Minh whose love for our country lay the foundation of Vietnam- India relations on politics, diplomacy, economics, defence-security, education-training, science and technology and people to people relations.”

“The present political structure of both counties may be different, but we share a strong historical and cultural bond,” she added.

Honored to be part of President Ho Chi Minh's bust installation ceremony at Kautilya Marg park. A monument in the heart of Delhi which will continue to inspire and strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership betw India & Vietnam@MOFAVietNam pic.twitter.com/HcZtEPNyl9 — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) September 1, 2021

Ho derived inspiration from Gandhi

Former Vietnamese President Ho had derived his inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi. While both leaders had never met each other, in an interview in 1955, Ho has said that he honoured the spiritual leader of the Indian people, Mahatma Gandhi as his master while the Vietnamese President struggles against imperialism in Asia. The Vietnamese Embassy said in its release that Ho got support in India as well with his affability, cordiality, humility and austerity.

Ambassador Pham said "Uncle Ho wrote over 60 articles, research papers, poems, letters, telegraph messages & speeches about India and his experience with Indian leaders. His in-depth knowledge about India and its people and his close association with the then Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru has helped cement Vietnam-India relationship."

Ho Chi Minh visited India thrice, first in 1911, then in 1946 as the head of state when India was his stop on way to France for peace dialogues. He also visited the country in 1958 for 13 days which was an official state visit for 10 days as the president of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

Pham also said, “Indians too supported the Vietnamese independence movement. India supported Vietnam's independence from France, opposed American involvement in the Vietnam War, and supported the unification of Vietnam. There was an unseen emotional bond with Vietnam and Kolkata.”

