Italy: Farmers Struggle As Country Witnesses Driest Spring In 25 Years

While Italy is combatting coronavirus outbreak, farmers in the country are struggling to match the ends. The six-week lockdown, leading to the shutting of cafes and restaurants, has already led to a decrease in demand for the crops that were harvested. However, this year, the struggle magnified with Italy also witnessing the driest spring in more than half a century. According to Italy’s largest agricultural union Coldiretti, four out of ten businesses of fruits and vegetable sector are battling due to the additional problem of lack of seasonal workers amid the pandemic.

According to reports, Fanizza family farm in Fasano lost its celery crop to coronavirus as many pickers chose to stay at home amid rising fears. As of April 20, Italy has by far recorded 178,972 cases of COVID-19 disease with at least 23,660 fatalities. The threat of contracting the fatal disease did not leave enough farmers to harvest the celery and turnip crops at a town near the Puglia coast and therefore, are now ruined. Fanizza told an international news agency that in a bid to sow properly, they require at least seven to eight people. If the family fails to find such people, they will be forced to reduce their production.

Read - Italy's Conte Doubles Down On Demand For Coronabonds

Read - Italy's Daily Virus Toll Edges Down To 433

Union calls for ‘urgent action’

Moreover, at least 350,000 foreigners are employed every season in Italy’s agricultural sector. But the coronavirus outbreak, which started in December 2019, has led to a shortage of at least 250,000 and 270,000 people. Italy’s agricultural union has reportedly called for ‘urgent action’ because harvests of strawberries, greenhouse fruits are already in process. Soon, the farmers will also begin growing cherries, apricots, and plums. If the situation is not rectified, the shortage of production will further impact the availability of food in the country.

Meanwhile, Italy went under lockdown on March 10 and will continue to be under strict social distancing measures until May 3. Once the lockdown is over, the authorities will announce ‘Phase Two’, which will involve the ‘gradual resumption of social, economic and productive activities’. Domenico Arcuri, who is the Italian government’s special commissioner for the coronavirus emergency reportedly said that there is no competition between health and economic recovery.

Read - COVID-19: Italy Prepares For ‘Phase Two’ As Death Toll Surpasses 23,000

Read - Fearful But Impatient, Italy Edges Toward End Of Lockdown

(With agency inputs)

(Image Source: Unsplash/Representative)

