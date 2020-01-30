France Confirms 5 Cases Of Corornavirus, Patients Kept Under Surveillance

France has reportedly confirmed 5 cases of the novel coronavirus strain, the first European country affected by the epidemic outbreak. In the latest case on its territory, France confirmed that a patient, an 80-year-old man, a tourist in China, had recently travelled to Wuhan City in the province of Hubei and returned to France via the Netherlands. His daughter, who has recently been detected with the virus septicity has been confirmed as the confirmed fifth case by the health authorities to the French officials, suggest reports.

France's Health Minister, Agnes Buzyn told news briefings that France now has confirmed 5 cases of the coronavirus that are under surveillance. A French citizen of Chinese origin who was under medical treatment at Bordeaux Hospital worked in the wine business and was a regular tourist to China.

As per reports, Buzyn said that the man had recently visited Hubei province for a business retreat. The other two patients in France's coronavirus cases are a couple aged 30 and 31, both Chinese citizens from Wuhan. The two citizens were asymptomatic when they had arrived in Paris.

Patients quarantined

However, the woman in her 30s has been put in Intensive care as her condition worsened. The three citizens hadn’t depicted symptoms until late, she said. The fourth citizen who is a Chinese tourist in the 80s was in a severe condition in a hospital in Paris, his infected daughter being the fifth confirmed case in recent developments, Buzyn told the media.

The Chinese government has isolated the Chinese nationals in Wuhan city in the province of Hubei rendering tens of millions in lockdown in an emergency containment effort of the global virus contagion.

The European Commission said Tuesday that EU Citizens will be airlifted by France from Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak where the death toll has hit 172. It said that the airlift, at France’s request, will be co-funded by the EU under its civil protection mechanism and would be broadened with the second plane for EU citizens carrying at least 350 evacuees on board.

