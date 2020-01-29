Coronavirus Out-break: Indonesia's Lion Air To Suspend All Flights From China From Feb

Indonesian airlines Lion Air Group recently announced that it will suspend all its flights to China from next month onwards. The announcement comes amid the escalating dread of Coronavirus which has claimed the lives of 132 and infected over 6000 people across China.

Already suspended six routes

The Jakarta based airlines has already suspended six flight routes from numerous Indonesian cities to China and is expected to suspend the remaining from February. According to the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, 243 Indonesians are currently in Hubei, with 100 of them are in Wuhan. Chinese authorities have quarantined the province and banned travel into and out of the region. Several Indonesian students have already expressed their desire to return home, international media reported.

Meanwhile, India’s IndiGo airlines said on Wednesday that due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, it has decided to suspend its flights on the Bengaluru-Hong Kong route from February 1 onward and on the Delhi-Chengdu route from February 1 to February 20. The low-cost carrier said that for now, it will continue to operate the Kolkata-Guangzhou flight which it is "monitoring on a daily basis".

"Due to China travel restrictions, we have seen a high number of cancellations from China on our Delhi-Chengdu route and vice versa. Therefore, we are suspending our flights between Delhi and Chengdu from February 01, 2020 until February 20, 2020. We are also suspending our Bengaluru- Hong Kong flight effective February 01, 2020," the airline said in a statement.

In the US, the White House has been holding daily meetings about the deteriorating situation in China, reported International media. The White House has also considered that the flights in and out of China are a real source of concern and could possibly contribute to the spreading of the infection. For now, the White House has decided against suspending flight to the country. Airlines across the world have already reduced flights to China amid growing fears of the infection.