France Lauds India's Presidency At UNSC, Says It 'helped Steering Response' In Afghanistan

France lauded efforts taken by India during its month-long presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday, which ended on August 31. Showering accolades on the PM Modi-led administration, French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said that India’s leadership in the council has contributed significantly and helped steer the council's response to the crisis in Afghanistan and the South China Sea. In a tweet, he also mentioned that France will continue to ''work closely'' with India at the UNSC.

India led UNSC on Afghanistan

Earlier this week, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution, calling on the Taliban to allow safe passage for those seeking to leave Afghanistan but stopped short of vowing to create a “safe zone” as proposed by France and its allies. Additionally, the resolution also stated that Afghan soil shouldn’t be used to harbour terror forces or for an attack on any country, or to shelter terrorists, even as American forces have completely withdrawn from Kabul. Under the presidency of India, the council adopted a resolution tabled by the US, the UK and France on Monday, August 31 that voted in favour, exempting China and Russia, both of whom abstained from voting. The Afghanistan territory, at any cost, should not be used for terrorism or to shelter or train terror factions after the Taliban’s takeover of the territory on August 15.

India led UNSC on Maritime Security

Also, under India's Presidency ,UNSC held the Maritime Security Conference for the first time. Speaking at the conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed down five basic principles. The five principles include - free maritime trade sans barriers, settlement of maritime disputes on the basis of international law only, responsible connectivity, unity in combating maritime threats, and preservation of maritime environment resources. "I hope on the basis of these five principles, the roadmap for maritime security can be formed," PM Modi said, becoming the first Prime Minister of India to chair such a meeting at the apex body of the United Nations. India is the rotating President of the body for the months of August and September, amid its 2-year stint as part of the UNSC.

