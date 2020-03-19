France ‘likely’ To Extend Coronavirus Lockdown In A Bid To Contain The Spread

France’s head of public health agency on March 19 said that the two-week confinement will ‘very likely’ be extended in bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. While speaking to a French radio station, Genevieve Chene said that between two and four weeks are required for the outbreak to be contained. She further added that this means that an extension of the home confinement that begun earlier this week would ‘very likely be necessary’.

The coronavirus cases in France have been increasing rapidly every day. Currently, France has more than 9,100 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has also claimed nearly 264 lives in the country. Earlier this week, the French government had announced a 15-day lockdown, prohibiting all but essential outings to curb the spread of the virus.

‘Invisible and elusive’

The French President Emmanuel Macron has described the battle against COVID-19 as a ‘war’. The authorities have also said that police will be patrolling the streets and issuing fines of 38 to 135 euros for people without a written declaration justifying their reasons for being out. As per reports, people will only be allowed to step outside for essential activities, such as buying groceries, walking their dogs or seeking medical help, but they must also carry a signed form explaining where they are headed and why.

Denouncing meeting outside, Macron said that “there can be no more outside meetings, no more seeing family or friends”. In order to contain the spread of the novel virus, the country’s government has decided to limit the number of people to “strict minimum”. He further added that if people fail to adhere to the new rules, the lives of other people will also be put under danger.

In a sombre address on March 16, Macron said that COVID-19 is ‘invisible and elusive’. He further also informed that the authorities will be suspending all gas, rent, electricity and heating bill across the nation. He added that anyone who is found violating the new emergency regulations would also be punished.

Furthermore, Macron also pledged that a €300 billion package and ensured that ‘not a single firm will go bankrupt’. He also promised the suspension of the bills throughout the crisis and declared borders will be closed from Tuesday, and only French citizens will be allowed to go to their homes.

