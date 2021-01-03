France: Over 1,200 Detained, Material Seized After Illegal Rave Ends

Over 1,200 people have been booked for breaking coronavirus restrictions and attending an illegal rave party in northwestern France. Local police had pulled all stops but failed to stop the illegal two-day-long event that ended on January 2. In the backdrop of COVID-19, mass gathering have been banned across France, but the event held in two disused warehouses in Lieuron was attended by over 2,500 people.

"Actions by police around the site at Lieuron, in Brittany, led to the end of the illegal party without violence” on Saturday morning, some 36 hours after it began," country's interior minister said.

As per a report by BBC, French police had primarily detained two people, both 1998 borns, as a part of their efforts to identify the attendees of the rave. They also carried search operations at one address and have, so far, got hold of money that appeared to be a part of proceeds from the event. In addendum, the cops also seized material and slapped strict fines on those detained for non-compliance with a curfew, not wearing masks and attending illegal gatherings.

Interior ministry crisis meeting

France, with over 2,700,480 cases and 65,048 fatalities form coronavirus has declared an emergency and imposed a curfew, prohibited mass gatherings. Last week, the country’s interior ministry crisis meeting was held following which police blocked all vehicle exists from the underground party. BBC reported that scuffle broke out between the party-goers and police which left at least three cops injured.

"Ravers attacked the police on the first night, torching one police vehicle and injuring officers with volleys of bottles and stones," AP reported officials as saying.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Twitter that trucks, sound equipment and generators were seized at the scene and an investigation has been opened. In addendum, a seven day period of isolation has been urged to anyone leaving the party.

(With inputs from AP)

