France: Protests Over Pension Reform Continue, Thousands Swarm Streets In Paris

Thousands of French citizens swarmed the streets in France on December 17 in a standoff igniting transport strikes that have been going on for the past two weeks. The government has promised not to give in to the Union's demands to take back their decision. According to reports, police forces used tear gas after things were thrown at them by the protestors, adding that 30 people were taken into custody in Paris.

Protests plague the French capital

The French interior ministry said that approximately 615,000 people took part in the protest in marches spread across the country, with 76,000 people protesting in the French capital. According to reports, about 1.8 million people were protesting across the entire country, higher than the 1.5 million count observed since December 5.

It was said that the CGT Union and four other trade unions tabled a joint deadline to the French government, stating that the local industrial action will continue unless the government responded to their appeals and requests. In response to this, the government said that it will push for a pension system based on single points and will put a stop to 42 different schemes that offer early retirement to many people working in the public sector.

The government further added that the new system will be more transparent and fair to the people and will also especially improve pensions for women and people having a low income. However, critics are of the opinion that the change in the pension system could force people numbering in millions to work beyond the age of 62 (official retirement age), by setting the official retirement age at 64 that would ensure a full pension.

According to reports, the protesters are hoping to witness a repeat of the 1995 protests that forced the government to stop the pension reform after 21 days of transport strikes that led to stopping of metro and rail services just before Christmas. The current protest had led to the French capital's 16 metro lines being shut down while the rest have been restricted and the total number of regional and suburban trains cancelled.

Doctors, teachers and workers at the Eiffel tower walked off from the job to resist pension reforms proposed by President Emmanuel Macron. Commuters faced difficulties in accessing public transport, leading to heavy road traffic as train drivers continued their strike against the proposed pension system.

Proposed pension system

Macron wants to move away from the system of dozens of pension schemes to a universal points-based pension system, aimed at rewarding employees based on their daily work. Unions are unhappy with the pension reforms since they are being forced to retire later or avail reduced pensions. The official retirement age in France is currently 62 but according to the new plan, anyone retiring before 64 will get a lower pension.

The industrial action affected schools but hospitals requisitioned workers to ensure emergency services after as nurses, doctors and pharmacists also held strikes against years of cost cuts. Macron's Elysee Palace was barricaded ahead of the protests to keep yellow vest activists and radical demonstrators away.

France has been facing various protests in recent times, especially from the yellow vest protesters who began a revolutionary movement in 2018 demanding economic justice. They have been demanding increment in minimum wages, tax burden, rising fuel prices and high cost of living.

(With inputs from agencies)