France Allows Religious Services To Resume With Various Safety Measures

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, France has announced that it will be allowing religious services once again from May 23. As per reports, the decision to allow religious services came after there was a legal challenge to the government’s ban on such gatherings. Many religious leaders welcomed the decision but said that it would take time to implement various safety measures.

According to reports, while religious services have been allowed, participants will still have to wear masks, wash their hands upon entering the establishment and keep a distance of at least one meter from other people. The French government had banned religious gatherings till June 2 even thought several businesses and stores had been allowed to re-open.

As per reports, the council of states, which is the country’s highest administrative body struck down the ban and the governments announced that religious services could indeed be resumed. France has reported 182,015 positive coronavirus cases and has recorded a death toll of 28,218.

Read: Top Rwandan Genocide Suspect Felicien Kabuga Wants To Be Tried In France

Read: Amazon Back In France After Virus Deal With Unions

France to hold postponed elections

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on May 22 that the second round of postponed elections will be held on June 28 after it was called off due to coronavirus pandemic. The second round of local elections was earlier scheduled for March 22 but couldn't be held after France announced a nationwide lockdown keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, more than 16 million people from 5,000 cities and towns are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.

The French government said that voters will have to bring their own pens for signing registries and wearing face masks will be compulsory to minimize the risk of contagion. As per reports, political parties had objected to the idea of holding the elections as they feel that due to coronavirus voter turnout may be low and urged the government to delay the democratic process until September. The second round of elections was scheduled as no clear winner emerged in the first round on March 15.

Read: France: Amazon Back In Business After Virus Deal With Unions

Read: France To Hold Second Round Of Postponed Elections On June 28