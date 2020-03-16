France Says Coronavirus Outbreak Is 'deteriorating Very Fast'

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, head of France health service reportedly said that the pandemic is 'very worrying', however, its is 'deteriorating very fast'. Currently, France has more than 5,000 confirmed cases and the deadly virus has claimed 127 lives. While speaking to an international media outlet, Jerome Salomon said that the number of cases doubles every three days in France.

However, on Sunday, France saw the biggest one-day increase in the country since the outbreak. As per reports, around 900 more infections were recorded, taking the total to 5,423 since January. Earlier this week, France also announced that it is banning events of more than 1,000 people in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Earlier this month, France education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer also said that the authorities have shut almost 120 schools in the areas that have reported the largest numbers of coronavirus infections. According to international media reports, both primary and secondary schools have been shut in the Oise department north of Paris as the main cluster of French cases had emerged in the area. As per a French local media outlet, the Oise closures affects approximately 35,000 people. Additional 9,000 people have also been told to stay in the Morbihan department of Brittany on the Atlantic coast.

'Game-changer'

The French finance minister also said that the new coronavirus is a 'game-changer' that will require a rethink of global supply networks, especially in the health, medicine and auto industries. He further also said that the outbreak has further highlighted an 'irresponsible and unreasonable' reliance on China. Furthermore, the minister added that the virus would also affect global and European growth and have an impact on travel.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 100 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 6,500 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

