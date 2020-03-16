The Debate
White House Debunks False Messages Of National Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Scare

US News

White House National Security Council addressed the 'fake' text messages being circulated of imminent strict security measures in the US amid COVID-19 scare.

White House

As the world battles the deadly outbreak of coronavirus which has already spread to more than 155 countries, the crisis has also fueled unprecedented rumours and panic among citizens. Recently, White House National Security Council addressed the 'fake' text messages being circulated of imminent strict security measures in the US. Not only did the authorities informed that the messages were untrue but also assured that there is “no lockdown” while the country has at least 3,782 confirmed cases with 69 deaths due to fatal COVID-19. 

Read - White House Acts To Protect Trump During Virus Outbreak

'Do your part'

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump shared a video on March 16 raising awareness on how to protect yourself from contracting COVID-19 and urged citizens to “do your part”. From meeting and travel precautions to personal hygiene, the US President wants citizens to contribute to stopping the spread of the fatal virus and the video is titled, “we're in this together”. 

Read - Donald Trump Tests Negative For Novel Coronavirus: White House

Furthermore, in a bid to make people more informed, Google has now announced that the company is “partnering” with the US government to create a national website with the information about coronavirus symptoms and testing information. In a series of tweets by Google communications, it, however, did not mention the time frame of when such a website would be functional. 

Trump had said in a White House briefing that Alphabet Inc with the help of the engineers at Google are creating a website which will enable people to check whether they have symptoms of the deadly COVID-19 which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. However, the company had earlier declined to say if it would be publishing a national-scale website for COVID-19 testing anytime soon.

Read - White House Steps Up Virus Precautions; House Passes Big Aid

Read - Dutton Denies Having Virus During White House Meeting

