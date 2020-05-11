France To Be Exempt From UK's New Quarantine Measure For Overseas Citizens

In a unique announcement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly said that the passengers arriving from France will be exempt from UK’s forthcoming coronavirus quarantine measures. With no date announced yet, the measures aim to curb the imported cases of the virus into the UK transmitted from the overseas citizens. However, the government declared earlier that the Republic of Ireland citizens will also be refrained from the mandatory 14-day quarantine to stem the novel coronavirus, as per the reports.

According to reports, the quarantine guidelines would be applicable to the UK holidaymakers returning from other destinations. A week or two-week long holiday in countries abroad would be followed by another two weeks in self-isolation. However, in a concern, the World Travel and Tourism Council reportedly said that the new measures might create a damaging impact on the would-be travellers.

PM Johnson, on May 10, made clear in his address to the nation that he was serving notice that it will soon be the time - with transmission significantly lower - to impose quarantine on people coming into the country by air, a leading UK news media reported. This was followed by a clarification from the UK’s administration that the guidelines would not only be applicable to air passengers, but also other means of travel to curb the transmission rate of the novel COVID-19 disease.

In a joint statement, the UK and French governments reportedly said they had agreed to work together in taking forward appropriate border measures, adding that the co-operation between the two nations was particularly necessary for the management of the common border. Further, the statement read that no quarantine measures were applied to travellers coming from France at this stage, any measures on either side would be taken in a concerted and reciprocal manner, as per the local media reports. A working group between the two governments will also be set up to ensure consultation on the measure in weeks ahead.

British Airways contempts decision

In an address to the UK press conference, chief executive of British Airways owner IAG Willie Walsh said that the new guidelines were the bad news for the travel industry. And there was nothing positive that he had heard the Prime Minister say, Walsh added. Further in his comments on French citizens exempted from the measure he said, that was a bit he failed to comprehend.

